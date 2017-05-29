Tips for selection, planting, care of tomatoes

Even if showing off your best tomatoes at the Yavapai County Fair in September is not in your gardening plans, producing sun-warmed and ripened tomatoes for your dinner table should be.

Tomatoes of all shapes, sizes and colors are by far and away the most popular home garden crop. Nursery centers currently are filled with six-pack to bucket-sized plants – some already in flower and ready to set fruit.

Here are a few tips to help you be a stellar tomato grower.

First, tomatoes thrive on warm sunny days, so make sure they will get 6-8 hours of sun a day. Plant them no closer than two feet apart. They have big roots, and some types will grow to 6-10 feet tall.

Watering

Plan your irrigation or have equipment in place and up and running. Plants that are watered irregularly, left to dry out, then watered only to dry out again, lead to cracked tomatoes or blossom end rot, which is a mineral imbalance in the fruit caused by poor soil or sporadic watering.

An inexpensive solution is soaker hoses on a timer. Depending on temperatures and the type of soil, tomatoes need watering every day to once or twice a week. If you periodically dig about 6-8 inches into the soil where the roots are (but not into the root area), you can determine how much moisture is in the soil. You want to create a moist, cool soil – not soggy, not dry.

Selection process

Here are a few hints to help select your tomato purchases. Determinate, or bush tomato plants, grow to about four feet, set and ripen their crop all at once, then die. It’s not a good choice if you are planting now for a September fair entry.

When planted in succession, however, these will give you tomatoes all summer long on compact plants. Examples of bush tomatoes are Roma, Celebrity and Marglobe. These plants should not be pruned and they need very little staking or caging.

Indeterminate varieties, or vining tomatoes, will grow up to 10 feet tall and produce fruit until frost kills the plant. They need a lot of staking or caging, and because of their size, don’t do well in containers. These include Big Boy, Beef Master, Early Girl, most “cherry” types, and heirlooms.

Most backyard gardeners plant several types of tomatoes each year. Weather conditions can favor one type over another.

Once you start eating fresh, garden-ripened fruit, you will discover how different they taste and look from variety to variety. The more plants you have, the more “love apples” you can give away to appreciative recipients.

Planting process

When transplanting from pots to the garden, plant deeply to encourage more root growth. The more roots that develop, the more water is available to nourish the plant.

Remove the bottom two or three sets of leaves at the main stem and backfill the planting hole up to the next set of leaves, leaving part of the stem underground. Roots will form along that main stem where the leaves used to be.

Large plants can be easily broken while you are trying to provide support, so stake or cage early.

Tomato plants are heavy feeders and need fertilizing at least once a month. Find a balanced liquid or dry fertilizer and follow the directions.

Mulch will help keep weeds down, moisture in, and breaks down to feed and enrich the soil for next year.

Yavapai County Master Gardeners are standing by the phone from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, to answer your questions. Call 928-445-6590 in Prescott or 928-554-8999 in the Verde Valley.