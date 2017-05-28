Obituary: Daniel L. McGee

Daniel L. McGee, 75, of Chino Valley, passed away at the Marley House in Prescott on May 17, 2017. He was born in Hutchinson, Minnesota, on May 11, 1942.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Janet E. McGee; children, Diana (Shorty) Weedon, Cathy (Myron) Huston, and Mitch McGee; brother Tim (Mavis) McGee; sister Shawn McGee; grandchildren, Trina VanHorn, Travis Weedon, Dolly Casner, Michael Huston and Matthew McGee; great-grandchildren, Scarlett VanHorn, Rhett VanHorn, Sydney Weedon, Alyssa Huston, and Shelby Huston.

Dan and Janet moved from Minnesota out to Arizona in 1959, where they were married. Dan worked for E.J. Dickie Trucking until he opened his business, McGee Well Drilling & Pump Service, LLC. Dan was very proud of his family and his work. He had such a kind heart for animals;

he loved watching the quail, rabbits and birds out the window of the family room. He will be missed by many, especially his family! A Celebration of Life will be held at the Prescott Adult Center, 1280 E. Rosser Road B, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2017. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation in Dan’s name to the Marley House or the Yavapai Humane Society.

