Fire board preps for potential suit

The Central Yavapai Fire District (CYFD) board is currently working to cover its bases as allegations from a board member may lead to a lawsuit.

During a CYFD Special Board Meeting on Thursday, May 25, the board’s attorney, Nicolas Cornelius, repeatedly vocalized the phrase “an overabundance of caution” as he explained the reasoning for each motion he suggested the board make.

The tension stems from allegations of mismanagement of funds and property from CYFD board member ViciLee Jacobs toward the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) fire chief, Scott Freitag, and a complaint filed by the chief against Jacobs.



A news release put out on May 19 by Jacobs’ attorney, Carol Pilch of Yen Pilch and Landeen law firm of Phoenix, stated that Jacobs intends to file a special action complaint asking the court “to determine whether the CYFD board proceeded without or in excess of jurisdiction or legal authority.”

She also is asking the court if the board failed to perform a duty. This refers to a March 21 meeting in which both the CYFD and CAFMA boards instructed Cornelius to retain an independent investigator to look into Freitag’s complaint, and to ensure there were no conflicts of interest with the Phoenix Police Department or other parties in northern Arizona. Jacobs said that investigation never happened.

In response, Cornelius first recommended the board redo a number of motions from its regular monthly meeting on May 16.

Those motions include:

• That the board make a strong statement for support of Chief Freitag and senior staff.

• To instruct the attorney, Cornelius, to conduct an inquiry to determine if any board policies have been violated.

• That the CYFD board make training on board policies and procedures mandatory for all current and future board members.

• For the current requirement that communication between director Jacobs and Chief Freitag be in writing with a copy to the attorney be amended to include a copy to the CYFD board chair and shall remain in effect until otherwise directed by this board.

All four motions were passed unanimously by board chair Darlene Packard and board members Jeff Wasowicz and Matt Zurcher. Board members Tom Steele and ViciLee Jacobs were absent from the meeting.

After executive session, the board then executed three new motions recommended by Cornelius. The basis for these motions were in direct reaction to the news release put out by Jacob’s attorney, Cornelius said.

Those motions included:

• To instruct Freitag to make revisions to his complaint to answer allegations raised in Jacobs’ response and to have them ready prior to the June 27 meeting.

• To instruct Cornelius to consider whether correspondence on behalf of the board between Cornelius, Jacobs and or Pilch should be characterized as public record in accordance with the law.

• To instruct Cornelius to take no action to retain a third-party investigator until further instruction from this board.

Once again, all motions passed unanimously.

If Jacobs actually sues the agency, Cornelius said a claims management company would retain outside council to represent the board to deal with Jacob’s investigation and the allegations arising from her complaint.

“I also want to be clear to the board and in open meeting where all can hear; in the event that director Jacobs moves forward with the litigation, and even if she doesn’t but the possibility remains outstanding, director Jacobs will have an actual conflict with regard to that particular matter and the fire board,” Cornelius said.

Meaning, she will fulfill her functions and duties in open meeting with the board on all matters except any having to do with the litigation.

“She’ll have to recuse herself, as when other board members recuse themselves on matters when they have potential conflict,” Cornelius said.

This will also apply during executive sessions, he added.