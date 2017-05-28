UPDATE: Black Canyon City residents evacuated due to wildfire

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article is an update from a previous version.

A wildfire burning on the northeast side of Black Canyon City led to mandatory evacuations as fire crews from multiple agencies rushed to control the blaze early Sunday morning.

More than 200 fire personnel assisted in suppression of what is being called the Joes Hill Fire, which threatened multiple structures in the area and roughly 20 homes were evacuated.

An estimated six structures were lost, according to Daisy Mountain Fire Chief Mark Nichols, which could range from RVs to homes.

Nichols said the blaze was not 100 percent contained as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon and residents were not being allowed to return home at that time.

“We’re checking on things and doing our due diligence. We don’t want to allow residents back to their homes, only to have to pull them out again,” Nichols said in a phone interview.

“It’s Memorial Day weekend, people want to be home. We had to displace them, but it’s in the best interest of safety,” he added.

The fire was initially reported Saturday afternoon with crews responding to C&S Towing and auto salvage yard on Smitty Way and Tara Springs Road in Black Canyon City, according to Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze at the storage facility along with a small area burning into wildland, but at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday morning, the fire started back up again under suspicious circumstances, jumping containment lines and reportedly growing upwards of 60 acres.

“Residents in the vicinity have been evacuated as a precaution,” D’Evelyn said, adding YCSO detectives were on scene to determine if arson was a factor.

D’Evelyn said no further evacuations were expected as of Sunday evening as crews from the Black Canyon City Fire Department along with Daisy Mountain, Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Phoenix and Glendale Fire departments worked to contain the blaze.

The Red Cross has set up a shelter for evacuees, which is located at Canon School on 34360 S. School Loop Road in Black Canyon City.

