Eagles finish runner-up at NAIA women’s golf championship

Jessica Williams shot a 1-over par 73 on day three of the 2017 NAIA Women’s Golf National Championship, but Embry-Riddle fell short of the programs first national title, finishing runner up to Oklahoma City University by just eight strokes Friday afternoon.

The Eagles compiled a 933 [+69] stroke score during the three-day event at PGA National Squire Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, but Oklahoma City took home the trophy with a 61-over par 925 performance.

Williams, a freshman, wrapped up her three-round performance with a 7-over par 223, just one stroke shy of claiming the individual title.

“After the second round, seeing where I was, it was weird,” Williams said in a phone interview Friday afternoon. “But I didn’t feel pressure, because nobody expected me to do anything anyway.”

Indiana Tech’s Courtney Dye turned in a 1-under par 71 card Friday, giving her a 222 [+6] score for the championship.

Williams, a space physics engineer at Embry-Riddle, asked Eagles head coach Kim Haddow not to clue her in on how Dye and the rest of the field was doing coming down the stretch.

“My coach asked me if I wanted to know what was going on into my last few holes, but I said no,” Williams said. “If I knew, I may not have done as well.”

Haddow said Williams was on top of her game and wanted her to stay focused down the stretch, so she complied with her freshman’s wishes.

“She did well mentally, emotionally and played really solid golf on a tough course,” Haddow said.

For her efforts, Williams was selected to the NAIA Women’s Golf National Championship all-tournament team.

This week’s finish for the Eagles is the best in any sport for a Cal-Pac conference team on a national stage, according to Haddow.

“The commissioner of the Cal-Pac sent us a text to congratulate us,” Haddow said.

The Eagles claimed their ninth straight Cal-Pac championship last month.

Other top Embry-Riddle performances at the NAIA Women’s Championship this week included Lauren Kruszewski, who finished tied for 21st overall with a 236 [+20], while Nicole Lopes tied for 30th with a 23-over par 239.

Trae Jones shot a 26-over par 242 for 49th place, while Elle Carlson finished tied for 51st with a 243 [+27].

