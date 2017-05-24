Talk of the Town: ‘Yes’ to the Northern Connector Road

There are documents that citizens should review concerning the study of the proposed Northern Connector Road between Williamson Valley Road and Chino Valley. These documents demonstrate a continuing and professional detailed analysis of current and projected regional transportation issues within Yavapai County.



The primary document is The Regional Transportation Update 2040 Plan undertaken by The Central Yavapai Planning Organization (CYMPO). The members of this organization are the City of Prescott, Town of Chino Valley, Town of Dewey-Humboldt, Town of Prescott Valley, Yavapai County, and the Arizona Department of Transportation. The CYMPO plan is updated every five years as the population of the county grows and road usage becomes heavier. The CYMPO may be viewed in PDF online. The Yavapai County Public Works Department website also includes a map showing the Northern connector route, an alternative route map and a handout. Readers may direct questions to the Public Works Department online.

Readers are encouraged to review the posted documents to familiarize themselves with the historical background of the county’s network of roads to understand why the study is being conducted as well as the timeline for future development. After doing so, some may regret their decision to sign a petition in opposition to the connector road project.



These documents reveal the following:

Roads of all types within the county are being looked at to meet future needs.

The CYMPO report stated on page 75, Table 10, on the sixth line down, that the connector would consist of two lanes. The road will consist of two 12 foot lanes with 8 foot shoulders (four feet of paved shoulder and four feet of dirt.) This road will not be a super highway or have major intersections with lights.

Future funding for this regional connector will not come from property taxes nor cause property taxes to be increased.



There is not an existing pot of money ($13 million) to build this connector road at the current time. The Board of Supervisors of Yavapai County will meet at a future date and vote on which proposed connector route they chose – then seek funding. The sources of funding have not yet been determined. Once funded, construction will begin 15 to 20 years out.

Special consideration will be given to mitigate current drainage problems in the FEMA flood plains (25- and 100-year flood risk) by redirecting the water under the road to build an “all surface” road which will allow emergency vehicles, garbage, propane and other service trucks to pass safely over the road.

The decision to build roads comes after careful review of professional analysis which includes: considering projected population and employment growth, the ability to improve accessibility for personal and freight transport, quick response times for first responders and traffic modeling as well as other factors.

If readers have doubts if the Nancy and Center Street route should be selected and improved — go drive it.