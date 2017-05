Titus is a young (about 2 years old), male brindle-with-white Pit Bull Terrier Mix looking for a family.

He is already neutered, housetrained, up to date with shots, good with kids, good with dogs, but not good with cats. He has a lot of energy and would definitely benefit from obedience training.

If interested in adopting Titus, visit him at Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive. Email dkorell@chinoaz.net or call 928-636-4223, ext. 7.