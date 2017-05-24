Perseverance, venturing into the adult world

It’s a convoluted process to determine who among graduating seniors are selected as valedictorian and salutatorian representing Chino Valley High School. Needless to say, every student chosen to fill these roles is worthy of the accolades these titles bring.

From the Class of 2017, top-scoring valedictorian, Alex Daniels, and salutatorian, Christian Herb, will offer their words of wisdom at tonight’s graduation ceremony, 7 p.m. May 24, at the Prescott Valley Event Center.

Alex Daniels

Daniels earned a 4.0 grade point average, which was heavily weighted on the school’s true academic value (TAV) scale because of his participation in honors courses and dual enrollment classes through Yavapai College and JTED, the county’s Joint Technical Education District.

Keeping up with class work apparently didn’t interfere with his participation in band, choir, student council, cross-country, track and golf.

This summer Daniels hopes to work in a paid intern position with the school district’s IT staff. If the paid part of the job falls through, he is considering working to gain experience. In June, he will spend one week at a medical mission clinic in Guatemala.

Daniels’ future plans include attending Yavapai College to obtain his two-year Computer Networking Technician certificate, followed by a degree from Yavapai/Northern Arizona University.

He said this past week, he was still considering what to include in his valedictorian speech. He mentioned that the 2017 graduates’ senior trip fell through four hours before the buses were to leave because the bus company canceled the trip. That, along with a message to “put yourself out there in the world,” could be part of the speech’s theme.

Christian Herb

Gaining the status of salutatorian with his 3.4 GPA, Christian Herb’s TAV score placed him above several other 4.0 students who passed their regular classes with high grades. Marty Campitelli, school counselor, explained that GPA is but one indicator, with regular classes having a lesser value than the “ton of dual enrollment college classes” Herb has taken.

“This student has taken all the rigorous courses at CVHS including honors classes, dual enrollment English 101 and 102, pre-calculus, calculus, and JTED,” said Ivette D’Angelo, CVHS school counselor.

Herb completed the welding program and took one year of pre-engineering through JTED-Mountain Institute. Both classes will complement future goals that include studies in civil engineering and possibly architectural design work.

“He’s taken honors classes since his freshman year – pretty much every honors class you can be in,” Campitelli said.

In addition to the rigorous classes, the senior has competed on the wrestling, football, cross-country and track teams, and qualified for state his senior year in discus.

Participation in track events continues to be important to Herb, and he is considering attending Glendale or Mesa Community College for their excellent track teams, and to complete his general education courses. This summer, he may return to work in a Cottonwood restaurant or remain in town.

Herb’s topic at tonight’s graduation ceremonies will touch on perseverance.

“We made it this far and we’ve been successful,” he said.