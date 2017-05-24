People and Places: Meet Chino Valley’s 4 new street vendors

Everyone enjoys eating a variety of good food and within the past year Chino Valley has acquired several new street vendors who sell some unique food items.

One of the street vendors is “Sweet Pickles,” owned and run by a mother-daughter team of Dallas and Candy Gray. It is located in the parking lot of A2Z Home Center (formerly Hunt’s True Value).

“We are Greek and Italian, this is the food I was raised on,” Candy said, “and that is the food on our menu. Almost everything is homemade.”

Items include classic Greek Gyros and subs, among others – such as dessert (a must-try is homemade Baklava).

“My son Swayze, who is 4, comes to work with me because I want him to see my mom and I working so he can see how hard work pays off,” Candy said.

“Lucky Dog” is another street vendor. They put a unique twist on hot dogs. Lucky Dog is located at 743 Road 2 North (across from Safeway).

Owned and operated by Dana and Man Pike, it has been operating for the past year.

“My wife is from Vietnam and wanted to have her own business, so we came up with a hot dog stand with a twist,” he said.

Their hot dogs range from Vietnamese to Japanese, and many other types of dogs and sandwiches.

“My wife does all the cooking, I just handle the business end of it,” he added.

Dan Thomas runs his food truck, “Iron Horse Grille,” in the Chino Valley Ace Hardware parking lot, serving grilled burgers, hot dogs, and a variety of other items.

Thomas takes the truck to different events in the quad-city area on weekends.

“I like this type of work compared to the corporate life I had because now I can control the business and be responsible for my own life,” Thomas said. “I really enjoy all the people I meet, it’s the highlight of the work.”

The “Street Slice” food truck is owned by Carol Chandler, and is located at 1496 N. Highway 89 (in the Farmer’s Insurance parking lot).

At Street Slice, pizza is sold by the slice, but Chandler also has several specialty pizza items including pizza nachos, and more.

“I have been in the food business for 15 years and was working with celebrity chefs, which is a male-dominated industry and very stressful with too many hours away from family. Now my work is very rewarding, as I can make my own hours, be my own boss, and take time off when I want,” she added.

Carol also shared that she enjoys doing weekend events, and does fundraisers and catering.