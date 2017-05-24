First L. Holliday Memorial scholarship awarded to Chino Valley student

The Lonesome Valley Company of the Arizona Rangers awarded the first Lynne Holliday Memorial Scholarship to Chino Valley High School senior Teairstayn Jones at the Senior Award Ceremony on May 8.

The scholarship, in its first year, honors the late Lt. Colonel Holliday, a longtime Arizona Ranger with the Lonesome Valley Company.

Jones embodies the independent and hardworking spirit of Lynne Holliday, states the May 17 press release. The Lonesome Valley Company also awarded two more scholarships to students at Prescott High and Bradshaw Mountain High schools.

Jones plans to continue her education at Arizona State University in Tempe majoring in community health. She already earned her CNA license through JTED, and will work throughout her university pursuits. It was this sense of integrity and goalsetting that made her the perfect choice for this scholarship.



The awarding of this scholarship fulfills one of the goals of the Arizona Rangers, to assist youth and youth groups in our area.

The “modern era” Arizona Rangers celebrate 60 years of assisting law enforcement agencies and the citizens of Arizona. The service group was founded in 1957 by the last surviving members of the legendary Arizona Territorial Rangers of 1901-1909. For more information, call Sgt. Mary Timpany at 928-708-9508.

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.