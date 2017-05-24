CVUSD Student of the Week: Kaycee

One of the most hard working, dedicated, caring, and enthusiastic students on the Del Rio campus is our very own Kaycee. As a fifth-grader, she is the Del Rio Student Council President this year and has gone above and beyond in her duties as president. She is eager to jump in and help any way she can no matter what. Mrs. Hubbard states “Next year’s president will have some large shoes to fill because Kaycee has done such an amazing job this year, we are really going to miss her when she goes on to Heritage Middle School next year!” Not only does Kaycee strive for excellence in her role as president, but also in her classwork and daily choices. We are so proud to have Kaycee here at Del Rio.