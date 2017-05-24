CVUSD Student of the Week: Angelo

Angelo is a fourth-grader here at Del Rio School and plays an important role in our morning announcements. He is one of the KDRN news directors. He is at school on time every day and helps to ensure the news is broadcasted live and available for all students to view. It doesn’t stop there for Angelo, he is in yearbook club and involved in local sports. He is always helping out everywhere he goes. He put the KDRN Del Rio Elementary ornament on the Chino Valley Town Tree this year, and he is one of the positive citizens here at Del Rio! Angelo always strives to go above and beyond with any task he is given here at school.