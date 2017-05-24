Cooking with Diane: Spicy Breakfast Bread Pudding

Photo by Diane DeHamer.
If you are tired of the same bacon-and-eggs breakfast, try this savory bread pudding breakfast casserole, it is sure to be a hit with your family. Serve with some fresh fruit for a great meal.
“Spicy Breakfast Bread Pudding”
3 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1 can (28 ounce) diced tomatoes with green chilies (drained)
1 pound bulk breakfast sausage Cooked and crumbled)
4 green onions (chopped)
1/4 cup fresh basil (minced)
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon garlic powder
3 cups cubed French bread
6 eggs
1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
In a large bowl combine the first seven ingredients. Fold in the bread, pour into a 9x13 greased baking dish. In the same bowl whisk the eggs, cream, salt and pepper. Pour over bread mixture. Sprinkle with Parmesan. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.
