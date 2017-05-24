Column: It’s not socialized medicine; call it Medicare for all

Whether we are Democrats, Republicans or “other,” the repeal-and-replace status of the Affordable Care Act should concern all of us. Better known as Obamacare, the Act provided access to healthcare for millions of Americans previously without insurance.

The “new” healthcare plan gives the richest Americans $765 billion in tax cuts while depriving 24 million vulnerable citizens of needed care. Jimmy Kimmel has been the latest celebrity to explain how access to care and affordability helped save his son who was born with a birth defect or “pre-existing” condition.

Kimmel was derided by Newt Gingrich who stated, “He would have received emergency care anyway.” The comeback was priceless as Kimmel recited the follow-up care, consultations, and subsequent operations needed for his son. Under the new house plan, none of this would be covered.

Under the newly devised plan, the inconvenient facts are many. The plan enacted by the House would roll back state-by-state expansion of Medicaid that insures low-income Americans. The non-partisan budget office said, “it would trim the deficit” but leave a staggering 24 million more Americans without healthcare after a decade. Essential services such as emergency and maternity care would be eliminated.

Before this plan was devised, President Trump promised lower premiums, increased coverage and the elimination of pre-existing conditions. The current plan fulfills none of these promises yet members celebrate with champagne, patting each other on the back.

Facts are pesky things for politicians, yet here they are. The individual states are dropping Obamacare leaving millions of our fellow citizens uninsured with no replacement. Left, Right and Center consumer and Medical groups state flatly, “The Republican plan just won’t work.”

The United States is ranked dead last in cost efficiency and health outcomes in comparison with 10 developed nations. In 2015, the last year with statistics, the U.S. spent $320 billion or $10,000 per person on healthcare. Canada, covering everyone, spent $5,980 per person, and France, the next highest, spent $6,250 per person with little or no out-of-pocket expenses. Medical bankruptcies are the No. 1 cause of all personal bankruptcy in the United States. There are thousands of “Go Fund Me” pages in Arizona alone pleading for help with medical bills.

The United States spends 17.1 percent of its GDP on healthcare while France spends 11.1 percent and the U.K. spends 8.8 percent. Despite this, our infant mortality rate and life expectancy statistics rank among the worst for developed nations.

I repeat, this is not a partisan issue but a human rights issue. This affects all Americans despite our economic or political affiliation. Rep. Paul Gosar voted for this bill in the house although is exempt from its cuts. All of our Congressmen have a “Cadillac” plan that they get to keep for life. Though socialized medicine is almost a swear word among many, let’s call it Medicare for all and cover everyone. Make it public and eliminate the private insurers thus streamlining paperwork and the “middleman” costs.

Write/call your representatives and demand this change. Please. Now.

Linda Lutes is a registered nurse in the Prescott area.