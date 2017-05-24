Chino Valley Police Report: Week of May 24

  • Originally Published: May 24, 2017 5:55 a.m.

    • The Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from May 7 to 21: (Note, the police office is located on Voss Drive, so reports filed there show up often).

    Animal problem, Judy Avenue

    Traffic offense, milepost 324

    Animal problem, East Road 2 North

    Animal problem, East Perkinsville Road

    Wanted person, Havasu Avenue

    Traffic offense, Road 2 South

    Recovered property, Voss Drive

    DUI, North Highway 89

    Agency assist, Porcupine Pass

    Runaway juvenile, North Liana Drive

    Harassment, Palo Verde Drive

    Animal problem, Eldred Road

    Animal problem, Eldred Road

    Civil misc., East Road 2 North

    Drive – suspended license, Cactus Wren Drive

    Animal problem, Voss Drive

    Animal noise, Granite Vista Drive

    Animal neglect, North Firesky Lane

    Animal pickup, South Highway 89

    Abandoned vehicle, Comet Loop

    Accident, Road 2 North

    Animal pickup, Copper Drive

    Suspicious, Essex Way

    Missing person, Beverly Lane

    Suspicious, Bannon Place

    Theft – auto, North Highway 89

    Animal noise, Gold Rush Way

    Drive – suspended license, North Highway 89

    Littering, Tumbleweed Drive

    Info, West Road 4 1/2 North

    Found property, Voss Drive

    Info, North Road 1 West

    Animal problem, Porcupine Pass

    Accident, Lauren Lane

    Disorderly, Del Rio Drive

    Traffic offense, Road 1 South

    Info, Voss Drive

    Agency assist, North Esperanza

    Drive – suspended license, Road 4 North

    Animal problem, Eldred Road

    Traffic offense, East Center Street

    Agency assist, East Perkinsville Road

    Animal problem, East Grasshopper Lane

    Agency assist, Center Street

    Weapon offense, South Road 1 West

    Custodial int., Posey Lane

    Agency assist, North Hopi Lane

    Theft – auto, North Highway 89

    Suspicious, North Maricopa Street

    Animal problem, West Road 4 1/2 North

    Animal neglect, North Highway 89

    Drive – suspended license, Business Park Drive

    Disorderly, South Reed Road

    Criminal damage, Golden Drive

    Disorderly, Porcupine Pass

    Suspicious, Donna Road

    Theft, Butterfield Road

    Animal problem, Voss Drive

    911 hangup, East Perkinsville Road

    Theft, North Highway 89

    Harassment, West Road 1 North

    911 hangup, East Perkinsville Road

    Agency assist, milepost 335

    Harassment, Voss Drive

    Animal problem, Prairie Grass Road

    Suspicious, North Highway 89

    Theft, Equestrian Way

    Animal problem, North Reed Road

    Animal problem, Voss Drive

    Vandalism, North Highway 89

    Drugs, South Highway 89

    Accident, Road 5 North

    Civil order violation, East Damion Loop

    Fire, North Road 1 West

    Loud music, Cottonwood Lane

    Theft, North Highway 89

    Suspicious, Chino Drive

    Animal problem, Voss Drive

    Lost property, Voss Drive

    Accident, North Highway 89

    Animal problem, North Reed Road

    Agency assist, Paulden

    Suicide threat, Cottonwood Lane

    Vandalism, Yorkshire Avenue

    Drugs, East Road 1 North

    Animal problem, Eldred Road

    Suspicious, Granite Creek Lane

    Animal problem, Bernice Drive

    Assault, North Highway 89

    Family fight, North Road 1 West

    Info, Road 2 North

    Drugs, South Highway 89

    Suspicious, South Road 1 East

    Animal problem, Shoshone Drive

    Agency assist, milepost 331

    Animal pickup, East Center Street

    Theft, Cactus Wren Drive

    Family fight, Tumbleweed Drive

    Wanted person, East Road 2 North

    Wanted person, Fox Road

    Loud music, Cactus Wren Drive

    Harassment, East Damion Loop

    Assault, Del Rio Drive

    Traffic offense, West Road 3 North

    Suspicious, East Road 2 North

    Trespassing, Fox Road

    Agency assist, North Highway 89

    Vicious animal, Eldred Road

    Agency assist, 2800 block of Mountain Meadow

    Animal problem, Lois Lane

    Animal problem, South Highway 89

    Info, Anthony Lane

    Animal problem, West Damion Loop

    Accident, North Highway 89

    Accident, Road 1 North

    Juvenile problem, Palomino Road

    Fraud, Palo Verde Drive

    Animal pickup, Lobo Lane

    Animal bite, Johnson Lane

    Accident, South Road 1 West

    Attempt to locate, Road 1 North

    Animal noise, Bottle Brush Drive

    Traffic offense, Highway 89

    Agency assist, Lucas Lane

    Animal pickup, North Reed Road

    Animal neglect, Aspen

    Juvenile problem, North Road 1 East

    Info, Business Park Drive

    Theft, Hazel Drive

    Accident, North Highway 89

    Agency assist, West Road 6 North

    Drive – suspended license, Road 3 North

    Agency assist, West Road 1 North

    Weapon offense, South Highway 89

    Animal problem, Eldred Road

    Animal problem, West Road 4 North

    Drugs, North Highway 89

    Assault, Road 1 South

