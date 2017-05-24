Chino Valley Police Report: Week of May 24

The Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from May 7 to 21: (Note, the police office is located on Voss Drive, so reports filed there show up often).
Animal problem, Judy Avenue
Traffic offense, milepost 324
Animal problem, East Road 2 North
Animal problem, East Perkinsville Road
Wanted person, Havasu Avenue
Traffic offense, Road 2 South
Recovered property, Voss Drive
DUI, North Highway 89
Agency assist, Porcupine Pass
Runaway juvenile, North Liana Drive
Harassment, Palo Verde Drive
Animal problem, Eldred Road
Animal problem, Eldred Road
Civil misc., East Road 2 North
Drive – suspended license, Cactus Wren Drive
Animal problem, Voss Drive
Animal noise, Granite Vista Drive
Animal neglect, North Firesky Lane
Animal pickup, South Highway 89
Abandoned vehicle, Comet Loop
Accident, Road 2 North
Animal pickup, Copper Drive
Suspicious, Essex Way
Missing person, Beverly Lane
Suspicious, Bannon Place
Theft – auto, North Highway 89
Animal noise, Gold Rush Way
Drive – suspended license, North Highway 89
Littering, Tumbleweed Drive
Info, West Road 4 1/2 North
Found property, Voss Drive
Info, North Road 1 West
Animal problem, Porcupine Pass
Accident, Lauren Lane
Disorderly, Del Rio Drive
Traffic offense, Road 1 South
Info, Voss Drive
Agency assist, North Esperanza
Drive – suspended license, Road 4 North
Animal problem, Eldred Road
Traffic offense, East Center Street
Agency assist, East Perkinsville Road
Animal problem, East Grasshopper Lane
Agency assist, Center Street
Weapon offense, South Road 1 West
Custodial int., Posey Lane
Agency assist, North Hopi Lane
Theft – auto, North Highway 89
Suspicious, North Maricopa Street
Animal problem, West Road 4 1/2 North
Animal neglect, North Highway 89
Drive – suspended license, Business Park Drive
Disorderly, South Reed Road
Criminal damage, Golden Drive
Disorderly, Porcupine Pass
Suspicious, Donna Road
Theft, Butterfield Road
Animal problem, Voss Drive
911 hangup, East Perkinsville Road
Theft, North Highway 89
Harassment, West Road 1 North
911 hangup, East Perkinsville Road
Agency assist, milepost 335
Harassment, Voss Drive
Animal problem, Prairie Grass Road
Suspicious, North Highway 89
Theft, Equestrian Way
Animal problem, North Reed Road
Animal problem, Voss Drive
Vandalism, North Highway 89
Drugs, South Highway 89
Accident, Road 5 North
Civil order violation, East Damion Loop
Fire, North Road 1 West
Loud music, Cottonwood Lane
Theft, North Highway 89
Suspicious, Chino Drive
Animal problem, Voss Drive
Lost property, Voss Drive
Accident, North Highway 89
Animal problem, North Reed Road
Agency assist, Paulden
Suicide threat, Cottonwood Lane
Vandalism, Yorkshire Avenue
Drugs, East Road 1 North
Animal problem, Eldred Road
Suspicious, Granite Creek Lane
Animal problem, Bernice Drive
Assault, North Highway 89
Family fight, North Road 1 West
Info, Road 2 North
Drugs, South Highway 89
Suspicious, South Road 1 East
Animal problem, Shoshone Drive
Agency assist, milepost 331
Animal pickup, East Center Street
Theft, Cactus Wren Drive
Family fight, Tumbleweed Drive
Wanted person, East Road 2 North
Wanted person, Fox Road
Loud music, Cactus Wren Drive
Harassment, East Damion Loop
Assault, Del Rio Drive
Traffic offense, West Road 3 North
Suspicious, East Road 2 North
Trespassing, Fox Road
Agency assist, North Highway 89
Vicious animal, Eldred Road
Agency assist, 2800 block of Mountain Meadow
Animal problem, Lois Lane
Animal problem, South Highway 89
Info, Anthony Lane
Animal problem, West Damion Loop
Accident, North Highway 89
Accident, Road 1 North
Juvenile problem, Palomino Road
Fraud, Palo Verde Drive
Animal pickup, Lobo Lane
Animal bite, Johnson Lane
Accident, South Road 1 West
Attempt to locate, Road 1 North
Animal noise, Bottle Brush Drive
Traffic offense, Highway 89
Agency assist, Lucas Lane
Animal pickup, North Reed Road
Animal neglect, Aspen
Juvenile problem, North Road 1 East
Info, Business Park Drive
Theft, Hazel Drive
Accident, North Highway 89
Agency assist, West Road 6 North
Drive – suspended license, Road 3 North
Agency assist, West Road 1 North
Weapon offense, South Highway 89
Animal problem, Eldred Road
Animal problem, West Road 4 North
Drugs, North Highway 89
Assault, Road 1 South
