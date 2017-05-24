Chino Valley Police Report: Week of May 24

The Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from May 7 to 21: (Note, the police office is located on Voss Drive, so reports filed there show up often).

Animal problem, Judy Avenue

Traffic offense, milepost 324

Animal problem, East Road 2 North

Animal problem, East Perkinsville Road

Wanted person, Havasu Avenue

Traffic offense, Road 2 South

Recovered property, Voss Drive

DUI, North Highway 89

Agency assist, Porcupine Pass

Runaway juvenile, North Liana Drive

Harassment, Palo Verde Drive

Animal problem, Eldred Road

Animal problem, Eldred Road

Civil misc., East Road 2 North

Drive – suspended license, Cactus Wren Drive

Animal problem, Voss Drive

Animal noise, Granite Vista Drive

Animal neglect, North Firesky Lane

Animal pickup, South Highway 89

Abandoned vehicle, Comet Loop

Accident, Road 2 North

Animal pickup, Copper Drive

Suspicious, Essex Way

Missing person, Beverly Lane

Suspicious, Bannon Place

Theft – auto, North Highway 89

Animal noise, Gold Rush Way

Drive – suspended license, North Highway 89

Littering, Tumbleweed Drive

Info, West Road 4 1/2 North

Found property, Voss Drive

Info, North Road 1 West

Animal problem, Porcupine Pass

Accident, Lauren Lane

Disorderly, Del Rio Drive

Traffic offense, Road 1 South

Info, Voss Drive

Agency assist, North Esperanza

Drive – suspended license, Road 4 North

Animal problem, Eldred Road

Traffic offense, East Center Street

Agency assist, East Perkinsville Road

Animal problem, East Grasshopper Lane

Agency assist, Center Street

Weapon offense, South Road 1 West

Custodial int., Posey Lane

Agency assist, North Hopi Lane

Theft – auto, North Highway 89

Suspicious, North Maricopa Street

Animal problem, West Road 4 1/2 North

Animal neglect, North Highway 89

Drive – suspended license, Business Park Drive

Disorderly, South Reed Road

Criminal damage, Golden Drive

Disorderly, Porcupine Pass

Suspicious, Donna Road

Theft, Butterfield Road

Animal problem, Voss Drive

911 hangup, East Perkinsville Road

Theft, North Highway 89

Harassment, West Road 1 North

911 hangup, East Perkinsville Road

Agency assist, milepost 335

Harassment, Voss Drive

Animal problem, Prairie Grass Road

Suspicious, North Highway 89

Theft, Equestrian Way

Animal problem, North Reed Road

Animal problem, Voss Drive

Vandalism, North Highway 89

Drugs, South Highway 89

Accident, Road 5 North

Civil order violation, East Damion Loop

Fire, North Road 1 West

Loud music, Cottonwood Lane

Theft, North Highway 89

Suspicious, Chino Drive

Animal problem, Voss Drive

Lost property, Voss Drive

Accident, North Highway 89

Animal problem, North Reed Road

Agency assist, Paulden

Suicide threat, Cottonwood Lane

Vandalism, Yorkshire Avenue

Drugs, East Road 1 North

Animal problem, Eldred Road

Suspicious, Granite Creek Lane

Animal problem, Bernice Drive

Assault, North Highway 89

Family fight, North Road 1 West

Info, Road 2 North

Drugs, South Highway 89

Suspicious, South Road 1 East

Animal problem, Shoshone Drive

Agency assist, milepost 331

Animal pickup, East Center Street

Theft, Cactus Wren Drive

Family fight, Tumbleweed Drive

Wanted person, East Road 2 North

Wanted person, Fox Road

Loud music, Cactus Wren Drive

Harassment, East Damion Loop

Assault, Del Rio Drive

Traffic offense, West Road 3 North

Suspicious, East Road 2 North

Trespassing, Fox Road

Agency assist, North Highway 89

Vicious animal, Eldred Road

Agency assist, 2800 block of Mountain Meadow

Animal problem, Lois Lane

Animal problem, South Highway 89

Info, Anthony Lane

Animal problem, West Damion Loop

Accident, North Highway 89

Accident, Road 1 North

Juvenile problem, Palomino Road

Fraud, Palo Verde Drive

Animal pickup, Lobo Lane

Animal bite, Johnson Lane

Accident, South Road 1 West

Attempt to locate, Road 1 North

Animal noise, Bottle Brush Drive

Traffic offense, Highway 89

Agency assist, Lucas Lane

Animal pickup, North Reed Road

Animal neglect, Aspen

Juvenile problem, North Road 1 East

Info, Business Park Drive

Theft, Hazel Drive

Accident, North Highway 89

Agency assist, West Road 6 North

Drive – suspended license, Road 3 North

Agency assist, West Road 1 North

Weapon offense, South Highway 89

Animal problem, Eldred Road

Animal problem, West Road 4 North

Drugs, North Highway 89

Assault, Road 1 South