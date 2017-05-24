Chino Valley in Brief: Week of May 24

‘Love and Logic Way’ parenting class

“Parenting the Love and Logic Way” is a six-week class offered this summer by Territorial Early Childhood Center in Chino Valley.

The free class designed by Love and Logic, is for parents, grandparents, educators and caregivers of children ages 2-14. It will tackle many day-to-day parenting challenges, such as:

• “How do I get them out of bed in time to catch the school bus?”

• “How can I stop my children from bickering and fighting?”

• “How do I get my children to help with the chores without an argument?”

• “How do I talk to my children about drugs?”

Classes will be from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 8, 15, 22 and 29, and July 6 and 13, at TECC. They will be facilitated by Sandra Cheney. Free child care is available.

The same program will be offered in Spanish on Mondays and Wednesdays, June 5, 7, 12, 14, 19 and 21.

Reserve a space in either class by calling Pam, 928-583-5416.

Help send Paulden kids swimming

Summer swimming makes for fun and memories for youth and the “Paulden Plunge” looks to send children for a day of swimming.

The fundraising effort — sponsored by the Town of Chino Valley, the Paulden Foundation, and Yavapai Regional Transit — for every $5 donation one Paulden child will be transported to and from the Chino Valley Aquatic Center, including pool admission, June 5 through Aug. 4.

All donations are tax deductible, according to a news release. Make donation checks payable to Yavapai Regional Transit Inc., P.O. Box 1157, Chino Valley, Arizona 86323.

For more information, call 928-458-5885 or visit yavapairegionaltransit.com.

Head Start accepting applications

Chino Valley Head Start Center is accepting applications for enrollment for the Chino Valley/Paulden area. NACOG/Head Start offers quality services at no cost for all income-eligible families, which include classroom and home learning, healthy meals, and services for children with special needs. They have different options to fit families, including: Early Head Start for ages 0-3, Full or Half-Day Head Start for ages 3-5.

Slash free program

The annual free slash drop-off program is now open through June 1 at county transfer stations.

This is the time of year to create, or maintain, defensible space around properties. Slash includes brush, branches, grass, leaves and yard trimmings — all removed from plastic bags. Items not accepted are lumber, stumps, roots, cactus, metal and garbage.

County transfer stations are located in Black Canyon City, Camp Verde, Congress, Mayer, Paulden, Seligman, and Skull Valley. Drop off during normal operating hours. For locations and hours, visit: http://www.yavapai.us/Portals/30/TransferStationList.pdf.

How to paint

Acrylic painting classes at Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 W. Butterfield Road every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. Upgraded paints and other professional supplies furnished; with structured lessons and one-on-one personal assistance by highly skilled artists — all for only $3. Just bring your enthusiasm; have fun creating art and display it at the Senior Center. For more info contact Chino Valley Senior Center, 928-636-9114. Sponsored by High Desert Artists, Inc. a 501c3 nonprofit organization.

Town seeking volunteers The Town of Chino Valley is seeking applicants interested in sharing their talents, expertise, and enthusiasm to serve on the following Council-appointed boards and committees: Board of Adjustment, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Roads and Streets Committee, Senior Center Advisory Board, Industrial Development Authority, and Municipal Property Corporation.

Visit www.chinoaz.net/222/Boards-Commissions to view committee descriptions, desired qualifications, residency requirements, terms of office, and meeting days and times, and see where you best fit in!

Obtain a Public Body Appointment Application from the link above or address below. Application must include brief resume or summary describing relevant experience. Applicants must be willing to serve on a volunteer basis.

Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.

First review to occur in mid-May.

Submit application or direct questions to:

Town of Chino Valley

Attention: Town Clerk’s Office; 202 N. State Route 89; Chino Valley, AZ 86323; Phone (928) 636-2646, ext. 1052; Fax 928-636-2144; jlewis@chinoaz.net.