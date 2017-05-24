Ask The Contractor: Annual YCCA Home show wrap up

After zipping up and turning out the lights and leaving the building on the 39th annual YCCA Home and Garden Show this past weekend, I knew exactly where I was going to go with our column.



The honor that has been conferred upon me as Executive Director of YCCA is a great one. That I should have been thought worthy of this distinction arouses in me mixed emotions of humility and profound gratitude. I am very grateful to each and every one of you who stopped me at the home show to say “hi” and introduce yourself and thank YCCA for what we do.



The responsibility of directing the affairs of this great organization under the leadership of our 15-member Board of Directors is never to be lightly undertaken. We are alert to the duty we owe you, as citizens of the community and our members.



This past weekend with your “hi Sandy,” “hugs,” “meet my family,” “thank you for helping us,” “you saved us thousands of dollars,” and your waves and “we read your column” — and “you are so funny,” I know, I crack myself up sometimes — my cup of happiness was filled to overflowing because of each and every one of you. Your comments and love will remain in my memory forever.

The enthusiastic support from the community, our leaders, our membership and you, the citizens of Yavapai County, has been inspiring and I extend to all of you my heartfelt thanks for allowing me to represent YCCA.

To those who have worked so hard to make our home show a success, including Prescott Valley Event Center and their awesome staff to Fain Signature Group, The Daily Courier, Arizona’s Home Town Radio Group, the awe inspiring Jean Lupa, Sir Speedy Printing, Home Depot Prescott Valley, Earth Resources Corporation, SunState Equipment, Asphalt Paving & Supply, Arizona Public Service, KQNA, KDDL MAGIC 99.9, COSTCO, Foxworth Galbraith, ValPak, Money In The Mail, and Yavapai Bottle Gas. From creating advertising, to support staff, forklift drivers, to volunteers, survey takers, security and as they say, the list goes on, everyone was a tireless worker and inspiring and without you, we would not have been able to engineer the home show. You all went beyond the call of duty.

A home show takes legwork and some brainwork, and just plain hard work. I logged in 52 miles with my legs, maybe next year one of those hover boards with customized LED lighting; of course, I must have Bluetooth compatibility with speakers and sounds for alerts I am sure. Not so sure I could handle rapid acceleration, and I think I would require some sort of sonar sensing that would keep me parallel to the ground.



YCCA is happy to provide referrals, check a company’s standing with regard to issues or complaints, and ensure licenses are up to date, and appropriate for the job at hand. I had one visitor to the home show tell me she had hired a company to do several thousand dollars’ worth of landscaping. The business was licensed — for concrete work only, not landscaping. They nevertheless advertised themselves as qualified landscapers, the customer didn’t check into the credentials, and she was left with a yard full of dead plants, weeds, and drainage issues. We were able to connect her to home show resources that are stepping up to help correct the bad experience.

Yavapai County has a wide array of wonderful contractors who are experienced, meticulous, professional and customer-oriented. You need to do your due diligence. Fortunately, that part is easy. Just call YCCA at 928-778-0040 or email ycca@cableone.net before committing to a contract. There’s a good reason why YCCA’s motto is “Don’t start without us!” A quick status check — which YCCA is the ounce of prevention that has saved many homeowners from unwise investments.

In addition to helping community members find the perfect partners for their projects, YCCA aims to inspire with updates on the latest products and industry developments. Our 2017 edition of Building Yavapai was distributed at the home show and contains articles on a variety of topics to help you improve, beautify and preserve your home while minimizing your environmental footprint.

Another major goal of YCCA is to strengthen the dialogue between our members, the community and local and state government, because clear communication and cooperation can lead to positive changes that are beneficial to everyone.

We are fortunate to live in the quad-city area, with its temperate climate, forests, lakes, hiking, biking, array of culture and amenities, Old West flair, and warm community spirit. Now, more and more families and businesses are discovering the region’s appeal and opportunities. And our Yavapai County contractors are working every day to “build” on that momentum.

YCCA is enthusiastic about this community and our organization. We invite everyone to share their thoughts, concerns and feedback with YCCA so that we can continue to evolve our efforts and vision. YCCA is proud to advocate for you and help make our community the very best it can be. We are dedicated to furthering the ever- changing construction industry. Many of our members play a key role in the financial well-being of our community by contributing time, money and other resources, because YCCA has the desire and strength to “give back.”



I am so proud to represent YCCA. Our Board of Directors is made up of community leaders who give so unselfishly, expect nothing in return, and who are so inspiring. We all look forward to continuing to be magnanimous and industry-responsible for the protection of our citizens and community.

All of us at YCCA know that our work extends far beyond the world of contracting. For us, the ultimate goal is to touch, enhance and try to protect the lives of all those who share our good fortune in calling Yavapai County “home.”

To all of you that took the time to visit our home show — over 18,000 of you — YCCA expresses our gratitude and thanks for taking the time to stop by the Prescott Valley Event Center and say “hi.” Again, I am touched by your demonstration of confidence, your kindness, your sweet notes of appreciation, phone calls and emails and waves and hellos when I see out in the community. YCCA is here for you.