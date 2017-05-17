Pump stops functioning on one of town’s wells

On May 4, town employees noticed a drop in water production at the Bright Star well, one of two the Town of Chino Valley relies on for its water supply. Nine days later, the well is up and running with a new pump.

The larger Bright Star well was producing 1,200 gallons of water per minute (200,000 gallons per day) before the problem when workers noticed the drop in output to 300 gallons per minute, said Richard Straub, acting public works director.

The pump at the smaller well, Country West, was increased from 35 gallons per minute capacity to 120 gallons per minute in order to store an emergency supply prior to taking Bright Star offline, Straub said.

The town keeps 1 million gallons in reserve and uses on average between 250,000 and 300,000 gallons per day.

Straub told council members at the Tuesday, May 9, council meeting that he spoke with the City of Prescott, which would allow Chino Valley to tap into its well supply if needed.

“We can put a meter on the (Prescott) fire hydrant and run a hose between it and the town’s hydrant through a culvert under the road,” Straub said. “We should be back to normal in a few days.”

Turner and Sons Pump and Windmill pulled the old pump located 600 feet deep on May 10 and had it replaced by May 13 with a new one installed at 400 feet. Turner and Sons Pump and Windmill is owned by Council member Lon Turner.

There was no need to tap into Prescott’s water supply, Straub said on May 15.