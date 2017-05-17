CVUSD Student of the Week: Kaylee Margraf

Kaylee, a third grade student at Del Rio School, participated as a finalist in the Sodexo Future Chefs Competition. She and her high school assistant created a Low Fat Pin Wheels dish. Competing against five other students, while being judged on several categories like taste, appearance, and healthy choices, Kaylee took first place! When asked after she won how she felt, Kaylee full of smiles, stated “I can’t believe it, I won!” We are so proud of all her hard work!