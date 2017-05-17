Cooking with Diane: Chocolate Chip Banana Muffins

Bored with banana bread? Try these moist muffins with the combined great tastes of chocolate and bananas. Even after being frozen they taste as good as the day you baked them.

Chocolate Chip Banana Muffins

1 1/2 cups flour

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup cocoa

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1 1/2 cups mashed ripe bananas

1/3 cup canola oil

1 large egg

1 cup mini semisweet chocolate chips

In a bowl whisk together the first six ingredients. In a separate bowl whisk bananas oil, and egg until well mixed. Add to flour mixture and stir until moistened. Fold in chocolate chips. Fill paper lined muffin cup 3/4 full. Sprinkle streusel topping over muffin cups.

Streusel Topping

Combine 1/2 cup sugar, 1/3 cup flour, cut in 1/4 cup cold butter until crumbly.

Bake at 350 degrees, for 20-25 minutes.