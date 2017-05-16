Annual Tobin-Glick tournament coming to Pioneer Park

The longtime annual Tobin-Glick men’s slow-pitch senior softball tournament enters its 26th year this Thursday through Sunday, May 18-21, at the Pioneer Park 4-Plex in Prescott.

Six local squads will play in the 31-team event, which is split into 65s-75s Age Division brackets (Thursday and Friday) and 50s-60s Age Division brackets (Saturday and Sunday).

Teams from California and Las Vegas will join those from Prescott, the Phoenix area and Tucson to comprise the tournament field.

Quad-cities area squads competing include the 60s Bucky’s AAA and Blue Angels AA; 65s Bucky’s AAA; 70s Yavapai Casino AAA; 75s RokZoo AAA (Cottonwood and Prescott) and Kokopelli Scorpions (Prescott and Phoenix area) Majors.

Tournament president Lani Beach said he plans to have a Tobin or Glick family member toss the first pitch before the Scorpions’ 11 a.m. game on Friday.

TOBIN HISTORY

Thomas J. Tobin Sr., a retired firefighter from Staten Island, New York, was one of Prescott Senior Softball’s (PSS) founding members and its first program chairman, Beach said. Tobin passed away suddenly in late December 1991 while officiating a junior high school basketball game.

On Jan. 9, 1992, PSS board members voted to donate $500 to Tobin’s widow from its treasury. Bob Glick then suggested that Prescott Senior Softball host a tournament in Tom’s memory. The tourney would raise $500 to give to immediate survivors of paid PSS members who die. The first tournament was played May 30 and 31, 1992, at Heritage and Willow Creek parks. It attracted 10 teams, including three from Prescott. Twenty-eight games were played with volunteer umpires and scorekeepers.

Later, at the request of the PSS board, the Tobin Committee separated from PSS, retaining a close, informal relationship, Beach said. A Tobin representative is appointed by the Tobin Committee to keep PSS advised of activities and vice versa. Usually an active Tobin board member also serves on the PSS board.

PSS members serve as volunteer “ball shaggers” and maintain the fields.

In 2012, 28 teams from Arizona, California and New Mexico participated in the Tobin tourney, which was played during two separate weekends in May with seven separate age/skill levels.



In 2016, 30 teams competed in the tournament, which was moved to Thursday/Friday for the 65+ teams, and Saturday/Sunday for the 50s-60s teams.

Following Bob Glick’s death in 2016, the Board changed the name of the tournament to the Tobin-Glick Memorial.

