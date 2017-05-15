'13 Reasons Why': Netflix series on teen suicide starts a national discussion

Need Help? West Yavapai Guidance Clinic 642 Dameron Drive, Prescott, AZ 86301 or 3345 N. Windsong Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 928-445-5211 if in crisis. Southwest Behavioral Health Services 7763 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 928-772-1610 Spectrum Healthcare 8 E. Cottonwood St., Cottonwood, AZ 86326 928-634-2236 In a life-threatening situation immediately call 911. Other Crisis Lines Northern Arizona Regional Behavioral Health Authority (NARBHA) Crisis Line: 877-756-4090 AZDHS/DBHS Yavapai County Crisis Hotline: 877-756-4090 Native American Youth Crisis Line: 877-209-1266 Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-TALK (8255) National 24 Hour Crisis Hotline: 800-784-2433 Veterans Crisis Line: 800273-8255, press 1 Teen Lifeline AZ: 800-248-8336 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for the Deaf TDD: 800-799-4889 When in need of someone to talk to but you’re not in crisis, call NAZCARE’s Warmline: 877-404-5530 (5 to 10:30 p.m. 7 days/week)

There has been a tremendous amount of feedback nationally from psychologists to educators about a recently released Netflix program called “13 Reasons Why.”

The new and popular television series is a fictional story based on a best-selling novel. It tells the story of a 17-year-old girl who commits suicide and leaves behind 13 audio tapes explaining what — and who — led her to do it.

Just weeks after the series was released at the end of March, various types of agencies throughout the country reacted by sending warning letters about the series either to the populations they serve or the public at large.

The National Association of School Psychologists, for instance, sent a “13 Reasons Why” guidance letter to many school administrations.

In the letter, the association stated, “We do not recommend that vulnerable youth, especially those who have any degree of suicidal ideation, watch this series. Its powerful storytelling may lead impressionable viewers to romanticize the choices made by the characters and/or develop revenge fantasies.”

Some schools or their districts decided to send similar notices to their students’ parents.



Neither Prescott Unified School District nor individual schools in Prescott have taken such action.

“We haven’t done anything directly that way,” said Mark Goligoski, principle at Mile High Middle School in Prescott. “Nothing has actually really surfaced as far as that being a concern.”

Goligoski and his administration have been especially plugged into suicide prevention awareness efforts because one of their students committed suicide just last year.

Following that tragic event, PUSD applied for, and was awarded, a one-year grant to hire a licensed mental health therapist to make visits to some of its schools on a regular basis.

That therapist goes to Mile High in particular several times a week to assist any students struggling with emotional or behavioral issues.

“So for us, [the series] is just one of the many concerns that would be associated with any kid that we would be concerned about,” Goligoski said.

Grants like these have become necessary for Arizona schools that wish to have a consistent mental health resource to turn to, said Stan Goligoski, Executive Director for the Yavapai County Education Service Agency.

“Funding the way it is, and the lack of it, there’s funding for special education populations for these therapists, but there is little to no funding for these therapists for the general population,” Stan said.

Additional funding of this nature is being sought, Stan said.

That doesn’t mean area schools aren’t doing what they can to let students know there are people they can talk to.

“We work hard in an unfunded way,” said Joe Howard, Superintendent for Prescott Unified School District.

This is through programs such as SAFE (Safe and Friendly Environment), which PUSD uses, and Yellow Ribbon, which many of the surrounding districts use. Both involve actively letting students know they can confidentially report concerns of any kind for themselves or their peers to people who will take the time to listen and respond or provide guidance.

A large part of the national discussion about “13 Reasons Why” has been whether or not suicide is a topic that should be dramatized for the sake of television entertainment while also being so accessible to children.

John Schuderer, Chairman of the Yavapai County Suicide Prevention Coalition, has watched the series.

As someone who works with many suicide survivors and who lost a child to suicide 16 years ago, he understands the concerns people are having about the show’s content and how it is portrayed. However, he mostly sees it as a benefit to the suicide prevention effort.

“I think the program is good in that it’s got people talking,” Schuderer said.



What he recommends, however, is that parents watch the show themselves and discuss it with their children if their kids have already seen it or desire to see it. A sheet of talking points about the show for just this reason can be found at http://bit.ly/2ojt0r7.

“Find out what the kids’ reactions are and also whether they’re having any of those types of thoughts,” Schuderer said. “I think both parents and kids need to talk more about things just in general. We need to convey to our kids that we care and we want to listen.”