Territorial teacher earns top honors at banquet

High standards. Fair dealings. Huge heart. Willingness to share. Fun and exciting.

The measure of a great teacher includes these descriptions and they all define Elizabeth Kreitinger, the 2017 Yavapai County Teacher of the Year for Kindergarten through Fifth Grade category. One of three finalists, the Territorial Early Childhood Center (TECC) first-grade teacher rose to the top and was honored at the April 28 Teacher of the Year Award Ceremony and Banquet.

“This was my lucky year to be nominated,” Kreitinger said. “All of us here at TECC are amazing, wonderful teachers.”

Shocked at even being nominated – by TECC Principal Brandy Cox – she, along with other nominees had to write essays answering questions and stating their educational philosophies. Then the film crew came into her classroom to shoot her in action.

“The kids had fun with the filming,” she said with a laugh.

Kreitinger is finishing her fourth year of teaching, her first with the Chino Valley Unified School District. Her first degree was in Criminal Justice earned at North Dakota State University, because “I knew I wanted to help people.”

Soon she was back at school in Minnesota to get her teaching certificate.

“I overcompensated for the cold weather and moved to Casa Grande. It was too hot,” she said. She and her husband had visited Prescott, and her husband took a job in marketing with Dorn Homes, and she took a job with the school district, moving up this past June.

“I love teaching. I love teaching first grade,” Kreitinger said. Her classroom reflects a Dr. Seuss theme where her 25 students find something new and exciting every day, and are held to high standards.

TECC has six first-grade classrooms with the teachers forming a supportive team. “No matter who you are, you don’t do it on your own,” she said.

Cox’s nomination letter praised Kreitinger for her quality lesson plans, and her innovative, creative and enthusiastic teaching skills.

“Mrs. Kreitinger’s understanding of the curriculum, effective teaching methods, and her willingness to share her knowledge has earned her respect from her colleagues and administration,” the principal said. “She is kind, compassionate, and an advocate for her students.”

This summer, like others before, Kreitinger plans to take her grandmother and mother on a trip. They will visit Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Gettysburg, and end up in Minnesota to see family. In July, she and her husband will visit his side of the family in Oregon.

In addition to the traveling, like many dedicated teachers, she will be looking along the way for things to buy and craft for next year’s first-graders.