One man’s rant: Goodbye, Birdie

In the July 10, 2016 issue of this newspaper, I wrote a column about Norma Jean Bennett, better known as Birdie. She was a woman who, over the years, evolved from a resident into an institution in Chino Valley. Little did any of us know that she would be taken from us so soon. She died on November 2.

Sadly, therefore, this second column about Birdie is one of memoriam. But it is not one of cold born/died/age statistics. Rather, it reflects the warmth and affection of friends who knew her well, admired her and who are eternally grateful that she made her life in this small town where we all make ours.

Dave Mazy says, “She was a dear friend for 27 years.” He also points out that her barber chair was not installed to make her customers look good; it’s larger purpose was to solve problems through banter, debate and common sense conversation.

It occurs to me that most modern commentators on the social condition use newspaper columns, the airwaves or the Internet as a platform. I doubt there was a more effective social analyst in the Scissors and Comb Category than Birdie Bennett.

Jack Miller of the Chino Valley Town Council says he took his two sons for their first haircuts to Birdie 35 years ago. They were among the first entries on her wall growth chart in the shop. In those early days, he says it wasn’t unusual to see Birdie with a cigarette dangling from her lips with a three-inch ash balanced on the end. He always wondered how she did the ash-balancing thing. Jack reflects, “She was just a great lady.”

Karen Hixon has similar memories having taken her son to Birdie for his first haircut. He ended up on the growth chart, too. In recent years, he took his two sons to her on a regular basis. Birdie was a dedicated practitioner of generational barbering.

I’ve gone to Birdie’s for my cuts during the few years I’ve been in the area. But whether Birdie or Dana did the cutting, I was never asked to participate in a growth chart. It’s just as well. By now, I’m probably on the shrinkage side of that chart.

There’s a pretty well-documented rumor that Birdie zeroed in on the Town Council. More than once. Council Member Cory Mendoza told me she could be a thorn with complaints, but that she tempered her pointed comments with solutions. He remembers her as a 27-year friend and 12-year neighbor who liked to display early industrial-age antiques in her yard. According to Cory, she and her husband, Richard, had even installed a cast iron boiler door from the St. Michael’s Hotel in their home.

Interviewing folks for this column revealed common themes about the uncommon human force that Birdie represented. She was deeply involved in the community and concerned about the less fortunate among us. Her charitable activities were more than mere past times, especially when it came to the children. She was an activist in the best possible definition of the word. But not the back porch kind. She made her criticisms and suggestions known when and where they counted.

During my first visit to the barbershop just under five years ago, I met Birdie and Dana and walked away with a skunk spray antidote recipe that I actually needed only three days later for one of our Labs.

I’ve spent a life noticing people, especially the ones who lived with purpose and spoke with conviction. If I’d been a long-time Birdie friend, I would have been a much richer person for the experience.

