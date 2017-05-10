Group donates fruit trees to Chino Valley, Prescott

The Chino Valley Headstart program was the recipient of seven fruit trees planted April 11 on the property. The Fruit Tree Planting Foundation (FTPF) donated the trees and helped put them in the ground near the Headstart building at 1985 N. Road 1 West.

About 10 volunteers from FTPF, the Cooperative Extension, and Master Gardeners planted three Super Red Fuji apple trees and four Compact Dwarf Golden Delicious trees.

FTPF planted a total of 60 fruit trees as part of five new community orchards around Prescott: Mile High Middle School, Lincoln Elementary School, Skyview School, Prescott Community Garden in Prescott, and Chino Valley Headstart. These trees will bring Prescott area families improved nutrition, access to fresh fruit, and information on self-sufficient food growing practices.

“We believe that fruit trees solve a myriad of problems all at once, addressing environmental, nutritional, and economic issues all in one delicious, beautiful package,” said Lizzy Rainey, Special Projects coordinator.

The award-winning international nonprofit charity, founded in 2002, is dedicated to planting fruitful trees and plants to alleviate world hunger, combat global warming, and improve the surrounding air, soil, and water.

The organization also planted trees in Flagstaff, the White Mountain Apache Reservation, and Nogales for a total of 225 trees over two weeks. This particular project was made possible through a generous donation from the Clif Bar Family Foundation, Rainey said.