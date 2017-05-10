COOKING WITH DIANE: Mushroom Bread

Mushroom bread is wonderful by itself or served with spaghetti, or any pasta. Mushrooms are not only tasty but have a lot of health benefits, hope you try it.

Mushroom Bread

1 8-ounce refrigerated crescent rolls

2 cups thinly sliced fresh mushrooms

3 tablespoons butter (melted)

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1/4 cup shredded parmesan cheese

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 teaspoon dried basil

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Unroll crescent dough into one long rectangle, press into a ungreased baking sheet. Prick dough several times with a fork. Bake five minutes. In a bowl toss mushrooms with mixed melted butter and garlic salt. Arrange mushrooms on crust, sprinkle with cheeses and seasonings. Bake 12-15 minutes longer until crust is golden.