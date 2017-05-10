COOKING WITH DIANE: Mushroom Bread

  • Originally Published: May 10, 2017 5:50 a.m.

    • Mushroom bread is wonderful by itself or served with spaghetti, or any pasta. Mushrooms are not only tasty but have a lot of health benefits, hope you try it.

    Mushroom Bread

    1 8-ounce refrigerated crescent rolls

    2 cups thinly sliced fresh mushrooms

    3 tablespoons butter (melted)

    1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

    1/4 cup shredded parmesan cheese

    1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

    1/4 teaspoon dried basil

    1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

    1/8 teaspoon pepper

    Unroll crescent dough into one long rectangle, press into a ungreased baking sheet. Prick dough several times with a fork. Bake five minutes. In a bowl toss mushrooms with mixed melted butter and garlic salt. Arrange mushrooms on crust, sprinkle with cheeses and seasonings. Bake 12-15 minutes longer until crust is golden.

    More like this story




    MOST READ