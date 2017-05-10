Chino Valley Police report, May 10, 2017

  • Originally Published: May 10, 2017 6 a.m.

    • The Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from April 16 to May 7: (Note, the police office is located on Voss Drive, so reports filed there show up often).

    Suspicious, N. Highway 89

    Wanted person, Deer Drive

    Animal problem, Reed Road

    Drugs, Highway 89

    Hit-and-run accident, James Drive

    Burglary, Hayes Court

    Burglary, Solar View Drive

    Agency assist, Paulden

    Disorderly, Javelina Path

    Traffic offense, N. Highway 89

    Trespassing, Porcupine Pass

    Fraud, Miles Drive

    Drugs, Road 1 West

    Agency assist, Palomino Road

    Theft, Road 1 West

    Disorderly, Palomino Road

    Civil misc., Road 3 North

    Welfare check, Hatcher

    Animal problem, Fox Road

    Animal problem, Road 2 North

    Victim notify, Palomino Road

    Animal problem, N. Highway 89

    Welfare check, Beverly Lane

    Traffic offense, S. Highway 89

    Juvenile problem, Bottle Brush Drive

    Disorderly, N. Highway 89

    Welfare check, Sharon Road

    Trespass, Porcupine Pass

    Hit-and-run accident, N. Highway 89

    Animal pickup, Liana Drive

    Agency assist, Road 3 North

    Information, Porcupine Pass

    Traffic offense, N. Highway 89

    Trespass, Peakview Drive

    Traffic hazard, Highway 89

    Found property, Tumbleweed Drive

    Attempt to locate, S. Highway 89

    Disorderly, Susan Street

    Agency assist, Paulden

    Suspicious, Porcupine Pass

    Burglary, Fox Road

    Loud music, Road 3 North

    Intoxication, Perkinsville Road

    Animal problem, Road 1 South

    Drugs, Center Street

    Property damage, Porcupine Pass

    Theft, Road 1 East

    Animal problem, Road 1 East

    Harassment, Road 1 West

    Traffic offense, N. Highway 89

    Noise disturbance, Road 3 North

    Animal problem, Road 4 North

    Drugs, Porcupine Pass

    Agency assist, Road 1 North

    Animal bite, Gables Way

    Disorderly, Road 2 North

    Agency assist, Road 4 North

    Harassment, N. Highway 89

    Traffic offense, Road 2 South

    Drugs, N. Highway 89

    Information, Tumbleweed Drive

    Drugs, N. Highway 89

    Assault, N. Highway 89

    Custodial int., Road 1 West

    Animal problem, Reed Road

    Animal problem, Road 3 North

    Suspicious, Road 1 North

    Welfare check, Bernice Drive

    Threats, Road 1 East

    Animal bite, Voss Drive

    Drugs, Tumbleweed Drive

    Injury accident, N. Highway 89

    Theft, Telephone Road

    Trespass, N. Highway 89

    Family fight, Fox Road

    Livestock, Road 1 East

    Noise disturbance, Bucky O’Neill Drive

    Traffic hazard, S. Highway 89

    Information, Stellar Drive

    Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89

    Animal noise, Road 2 North

    Information, Galloway Drive

    Overdue person, Susan Street

    Animal problem, Perkinsville Road

    Vandalism, N. Highway 89

    911 hangup, S. Highway 89

    Animal neglect, Del Rio Drive

    Juvenile problem, N. Highway 89

    Weapon offense, S. Highway 89

    Traffic offense, S. Highway 89

    Intoxication, Bottle Brush Drive

    Non-injury accident, S. Highway 89

    Found property, N. Highway 89

    Animal pickup, Center Street

    Animal problem, Road 2 North

    Animal problem, Fox Road

    Assault, Voss Drive

    Welfare check, Chino Drive

    Civil process, N. Highway 89

    Animal problem, Road 1 East

    Animal problem, Sharon Road

    Suspicous, Damion Loop

    Animal problem, Outer Loop Road

    Animal problem, Purple Sage Drive

    Harassment, Allerton Way

    Animal pickup, Road 1 East

    Family fight, Copper Drive

    Fraud, N. Highway 89

    Fraud, Kassy Lane

    Alarm, Brentwood Way

    Suspicious, Stellar Drive

    Trespass, Porcupine Pass

    Vicious animal, Road 1 East

    Civil misc., Gold Rush Way

    Animal problem, Road 3 South

    Animal problem, Road 2 North

    Theft, Road 2 South

    Burglary, Center Street

    Traffic offense, Mohave Street

    Trespass, Lois Lane

    Traffic offense, MP 333

    Suspicious, S. Highway 89

    Suicide threat, Clover Lane

    Animal noise, Bottle Brush Drive

    Animal pickup, Voss Drive

    Agency assist, Tumbleweed Drive

    Welfare check, N. Highway 89

    Driving with suspended license, N. Highway 89

    Agency assist, Clover Lane

    Animal problem, Road 1 East

    Traffic offense, N. Highway 89

    Welfare check, S. Highway 89

    Juvenile problem, Road 1 West

    Alarm, N. Highway 89

    Agency assist, S. Highway 89

    Found property, Road 1 East

    Animal pickup, Road 2 North

    Animal problem, Goodwin Drive

    Agency assist, Road 3 South

    Animal pickup, Lois Lane

    Family fight, Keith Trail

    Driving with suspended license, N. Highway 89

    Animal noise, Cactus Wren Drive

    DUI, Center Street

    Weapon offense, S. Highway 89

    Welfare check, Porcupine Pass

    Animal problem, Maricopa Street

    Traffic offense, Road 1 South

    Animal neglect, Road 2 South

    DUI, Road 2 North

    Civil misc., Keno Drive

    Animal problem, Shoshone Drive

    Driving with suspended license, Marketplace Drive

    Animal neglect, Firesky Lane

    Agency assist, Leah Marie Lane

    Violation of civil order, N. Highway 89

    Traffic offense, MP 323

    Animal problem, Road 4 North

    Agency assist, N. Highway 89

    Alarm, Saturn Drive

    Juvenile problem, Mohave Street

    Medical, Keith Trail

    Information, Fox Road

    Livestock, Center Street

    Citizen arrest, Kachina Trail

    Animal noise, Maricopa Street

    Non-injury accident, S. Highway 89

    Animal problem, Fox Road

    Fraud, Reed Road

    Animal problem, Road 2 North

    Internet fraud, Butterfield Road

    Welfare check, N. Highway 89

    Animal problem, Voss Drive

    Wanted person, N. Highway 89

    Information, N. Highway 89

    Agency assist, Lois Lane

    Wanted person, Road 2 South

    Loud music, N. Highway 89

    Property damage, Gables Way

    Fraud, Donna Road

    Trespass, Sierra Vista Drive

    Animal noise, Poco Lane

    Burglary, N. Highway 89

    Welfare check, Road 1 West

    Custodial int., S. Highway 89

    Littering, Perkinsville Road

    Animal bite, Road 1 West

    Animal noise, Javelina Path

    Family fight, Javelina Path

    DUI, Tumbleweed Drive

    Agency assist, Chino

    Parking problem, Perkinsville Road

    Suspicious, S. Highway 89

    Information, S. Highway 89

    Agency assist, Purple Sage Drive

    Animal problem, Goodwin Drive

    Hit-and-run accident, Center Street

    Agency assist, Liana Drive

    Non-injury accident, Road 1 West

    Weapon offense, Perkinsville Road

    Traffic offense, Road 2 South

    Traffic offense, S. Highway 89

    Suspicious, Hayes Court

    Runaway juvenile, Road 4 1/2 South

    Theft, N. Highway 89

    Suspicious, S. Highway 89

    Animal problem, Shoshone Drive

    Animal bite, Goodwin Drive

    Animal pickup, Road 1 East

    Fraud, N. Highway 89

    Traffic hazard, N. Highway 89

    Information, Road 1 West

    Animal problem, Eldred Road

    Animal pickup, Voss Drive

    Welfare check, Perkinsville Road

    Traffic offense, Center Street

    Non-injury accident, MP 324

    DUI, MP 324

    Agency assist, MP 322

    Animal bite, Allerton Way

    Non-injury accident, Road 2 North

    Traffic offense, S. Highway 89

    Loud music, Yorkshire Avenue

    Trespass, Grasshopper Lane

    More like this story




    MOST READ