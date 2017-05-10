Chino Valley Police report, May 10, 2017

The Chino Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from April 16 to May 7: (Note, the police office is located on Voss Drive, so reports filed there show up often).
Suspicious, N. Highway 89
Wanted person, Deer Drive
Animal problem, Reed Road
Drugs, Highway 89
Hit-and-run accident, James Drive
Burglary, Hayes Court
Burglary, Solar View Drive
Agency assist, Paulden
Disorderly, Javelina Path
Traffic offense, N. Highway 89
Trespassing, Porcupine Pass
Fraud, Miles Drive
Drugs, Road 1 West
Agency assist, Palomino Road
Theft, Road 1 West
Disorderly, Palomino Road
Civil misc., Road 3 North
Welfare check, Hatcher
Animal problem, Fox Road
Animal problem, Road 2 North
Victim notify, Palomino Road
Animal problem, N. Highway 89
Welfare check, Beverly Lane
Traffic offense, S. Highway 89
Juvenile problem, Bottle Brush Drive
Disorderly, N. Highway 89
Welfare check, Sharon Road
Trespass, Porcupine Pass
Hit-and-run accident, N. Highway 89
Animal pickup, Liana Drive
Agency assist, Road 3 North
Information, Porcupine Pass
Traffic offense, N. Highway 89
Trespass, Peakview Drive
Traffic hazard, Highway 89
Found property, Tumbleweed Drive
Attempt to locate, S. Highway 89
Disorderly, Susan Street
Agency assist, Paulden
Suspicious, Porcupine Pass
Burglary, Fox Road
Loud music, Road 3 North
Intoxication, Perkinsville Road
Animal problem, Road 1 South
Drugs, Center Street
Property damage, Porcupine Pass
Theft, Road 1 East
Animal problem, Road 1 East
Harassment, Road 1 West
Traffic offense, N. Highway 89
Noise disturbance, Road 3 North
Animal problem, Road 4 North
Drugs, Porcupine Pass
Agency assist, Road 1 North
Animal bite, Gables Way
Disorderly, Road 2 North
Agency assist, Road 4 North
Harassment, N. Highway 89
Traffic offense, Road 2 South
Drugs, N. Highway 89
Information, Tumbleweed Drive
Drugs, N. Highway 89
Assault, N. Highway 89
Custodial int., Road 1 West
Animal problem, Reed Road
Animal problem, Road 3 North
Suspicious, Road 1 North
Welfare check, Bernice Drive
Threats, Road 1 East
Animal bite, Voss Drive
Drugs, Tumbleweed Drive
Injury accident, N. Highway 89
Theft, Telephone Road
Trespass, N. Highway 89
Family fight, Fox Road
Livestock, Road 1 East
Noise disturbance, Bucky O’Neill Drive
Traffic hazard, S. Highway 89
Information, Stellar Drive
Non-injury accident, N. Highway 89
Animal noise, Road 2 North
Information, Galloway Drive
Overdue person, Susan Street
Animal problem, Perkinsville Road
Vandalism, N. Highway 89
911 hangup, S. Highway 89
Animal neglect, Del Rio Drive
Juvenile problem, N. Highway 89
Weapon offense, S. Highway 89
Traffic offense, S. Highway 89
Intoxication, Bottle Brush Drive
Non-injury accident, S. Highway 89
Found property, N. Highway 89
Animal pickup, Center Street
Animal problem, Road 2 North
Animal problem, Fox Road
Assault, Voss Drive
Welfare check, Chino Drive
Civil process, N. Highway 89
Animal problem, Road 1 East
Animal problem, Sharon Road
Suspicous, Damion Loop
Animal problem, Outer Loop Road
Animal problem, Purple Sage Drive
Harassment, Allerton Way
Animal pickup, Road 1 East
Family fight, Copper Drive
Fraud, N. Highway 89
Fraud, Kassy Lane
Alarm, Brentwood Way
Suspicious, Stellar Drive
Trespass, Porcupine Pass
Vicious animal, Road 1 East
Civil misc., Gold Rush Way
Animal problem, Road 3 South
Animal problem, Road 2 North
Theft, Road 2 South
Burglary, Center Street
Traffic offense, Mohave Street
Trespass, Lois Lane
Traffic offense, MP 333
Suspicious, S. Highway 89
Suicide threat, Clover Lane
Animal noise, Bottle Brush Drive
Animal pickup, Voss Drive
Agency assist, Tumbleweed Drive
Welfare check, N. Highway 89
Driving with suspended license, N. Highway 89
Agency assist, Clover Lane
Animal problem, Road 1 East
Traffic offense, N. Highway 89
Welfare check, S. Highway 89
Juvenile problem, Road 1 West
Alarm, N. Highway 89
Agency assist, S. Highway 89
Found property, Road 1 East
Animal pickup, Road 2 North
Animal problem, Goodwin Drive
Agency assist, Road 3 South
Animal pickup, Lois Lane
Family fight, Keith Trail
Driving with suspended license, N. Highway 89
Animal noise, Cactus Wren Drive
DUI, Center Street
Weapon offense, S. Highway 89
Welfare check, Porcupine Pass
Animal problem, Maricopa Street
Traffic offense, Road 1 South
Animal neglect, Road 2 South
DUI, Road 2 North
Civil misc., Keno Drive
Animal problem, Shoshone Drive
Driving with suspended license, Marketplace Drive
Animal neglect, Firesky Lane
Agency assist, Leah Marie Lane
Violation of civil order, N. Highway 89
Traffic offense, MP 323
Animal problem, Road 4 North
Agency assist, N. Highway 89
Alarm, Saturn Drive
Juvenile problem, Mohave Street
Medical, Keith Trail
Information, Fox Road
Livestock, Center Street
Citizen arrest, Kachina Trail
Animal noise, Maricopa Street
Non-injury accident, S. Highway 89
Animal problem, Fox Road
Fraud, Reed Road
Animal problem, Road 2 North
Internet fraud, Butterfield Road
Welfare check, N. Highway 89
Animal problem, Voss Drive
Wanted person, N. Highway 89
Information, N. Highway 89
Agency assist, Lois Lane
Wanted person, Road 2 South
Loud music, N. Highway 89
Property damage, Gables Way
Fraud, Donna Road
Trespass, Sierra Vista Drive
Animal noise, Poco Lane
Burglary, N. Highway 89
Welfare check, Road 1 West
Custodial int., S. Highway 89
Littering, Perkinsville Road
Animal bite, Road 1 West
Animal noise, Javelina Path
Family fight, Javelina Path
DUI, Tumbleweed Drive
Agency assist, Chino
Parking problem, Perkinsville Road
Suspicious, S. Highway 89
Information, S. Highway 89
Agency assist, Purple Sage Drive
Animal problem, Goodwin Drive
Hit-and-run accident, Center Street
Agency assist, Liana Drive
Non-injury accident, Road 1 West
Weapon offense, Perkinsville Road
Traffic offense, Road 2 South
Traffic offense, S. Highway 89
Suspicious, Hayes Court
Runaway juvenile, Road 4 1/2 South
Theft, N. Highway 89
Suspicious, S. Highway 89
Animal problem, Shoshone Drive
Animal bite, Goodwin Drive
Animal pickup, Road 1 East
Fraud, N. Highway 89
Traffic hazard, N. Highway 89
Information, Road 1 West
Animal problem, Eldred Road
Animal pickup, Voss Drive
Welfare check, Perkinsville Road
Traffic offense, Center Street
Non-injury accident, MP 324
DUI, MP 324
Agency assist, MP 322
Animal bite, Allerton Way
Non-injury accident, Road 2 North
Traffic offense, S. Highway 89
Loud music, Yorkshire Avenue
Trespass, Grasshopper Lane
SUBMIT FEEDBACK