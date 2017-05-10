Chino Valley in Brief: Week of May 10, 2017

Tribal protection of the Verde River

“The Yavapai Apache Nation: Protecting the Verde River” is the subject of the May meeting of the Citizens Water Advocacy Group (CWAG) that takes place from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 13, at the Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation building, 882 Sunset Avenue (two blocks behind True Value).

The Verde River is not only the lifeline and cultural hub of the Yavapai-Apache Nation (YAN), but it is also Arizona’s only remaining free-flowing river. YAN Cultural Chairman Vincent Randall, former biology teacher, YAN chair, and respected elder, will talk about the history of his people, their spiritual connection to water, and their water rights to the Verde River.

For more information, call 445-4218, email info@cwagaz.org, or visit http://www.cwagaz.org . Location:

Chino Mudder returns

The Town of Chino Valley plans its second Chino Mudder for Saturday, Aug. 26 at Old Home Manor. There will be 20 unique mud obstacles to navigate. To register, visit www.chinomudder.com.

Garden Club

Antelope Garden Club will host its annual plant sale from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, in the Walgreen’s parking l at 1020 Highway 89 at Road 2 North.

Members will have for sale annuals, vegetables, perennials, trees, and shrubs. They also offer a chance to win a truckload of Wilby’s Compost, and more, through a raffle.

Proceeds from the sale help pay for volunteer projects. Some activities the club is involved in include maintaining planting areas at the Chino Valley Post Office, library, police station, Senior Center, and the rose garden at Chino Valley Community Church. The group also delivers fruit baskets with Meals-on-Wheels during the holiday season.

The Club meets the first Thursday of every month at the Chino Valley Community Church located on the northeast corner of Highway 89 and Road 3 North.

Meetings start at 6:30 p.m. and usually include horticulture discussions or guest speakers. Annual dues are $12 per person or $18 per couple.

Memorial Day service

American Legion Post 40 officials plan a Memorial Day Service at 10 a.m. at the Chino Valley Cemetery on Monday, May 29. After the ceremony, hamburgers and hot dogs will be served at the Legion Post on Highway 89 at Road 3 South.

The Legion continues to offer a breakfast for $7 every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. They have a karaoke night planned for Friday, May 19.

Head Start accepting applications

Chino Valley Head Start Center is accepting applications for enrollment for the Chino Valley/Paulden area. NACOG/Head Start offers quality services at no cost for all income-eligible families, which include classroom and home learning, healthy meals, and services for children with special needs. They have different options to fit families, including: Early Head Start for ages 0-3, Full or Half-Day Head Start for ages 3-5.

Slash free program

The annual free slash drop-off program is now open through June 1 at county transfer stations.

This is the time of year to create, or maintain, defensible space around properties. Slash includes brush, branches, grass, leaves and yard trimmings — all removed from plastic bags. Items not accepted are lumber, stumps, roots, cactus, metal and garbage.

County transfer stations are located in Black Canyon City, Camp Verde, Congress, Mayer, Paulden, Seligman, and Skull Valley. Drop off during normal operating hours. For locations and hours, visit: http://www.yavapai.us/Portals/30/TransferStationList.pdf.

Heritage Festival

The Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce plans its second Chino Valley Heritage Festival for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Chamber’s office on Road 2 South and Highway 89. There will be a bus tour of historic sites in Chino Valley with commentary from members of the Chino Valley Historical Society, live music, food vendors and face painting.

In addition, the Chamber is sponsoring an APS Crock Pot Cook-Off. There is no charge to enter. Cost for attending is $3 and children under 10 are free.

Money raised helps supports the Chamber’s scholarship fund for graduating Chino Valley High School and JTED students. Visit www.chinovalley.org for information.

How to paint

Acrylic painting classes at Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 W. Butterfield Road every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. Upgraded paints and other professional supplies furnished; with structured lessons and one-on-one personal assistance by highly skilled artists — all for only $3. Just bring your enthusiasm; have fun creating art and display it at the Senior Center. For more info contact Chino Valley Senior Center 928-636-9114. Sponsored by High Desert Artists, Inc. a 501c3 nonprofit organization.

Pure fiction

The Friends of the Chino Valley Library are featuring hardcover fiction books, each for 50 cents, during the month of May. Money raised benefits the library. See the group’s display inside the library.

Paulden clean up

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, announces a community cleanup at the Paulden Transfer Station, 23750 N.Marblehead Avenue, Paulden. The cleanup is open to Yavapai County residents for no charge, May 11-13, and May 18-20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Accepted items include household appliances, bagged trash, automotive batteries, unmounted tires, furniture and yard trimmings.

Not accepted items include loose trash, liquids, hazardous materials, cars, Ni Cad batteries and dead animals.

This program is for residential use only. Commercial loads will not be accepted. For more information, please call the Yavapai County Public Works Department at 928-771-3183.

Town seeking volunteers

The Town of Chino Valley is seeking applicants interested in sharing their talents, expertise, and enthusiasm to serve on the following Council-appointed boards and committees: Board of Adjustment, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Roads and Streets Committee, Senior Center Advisory Board, Industrial Development Authority, and Municipal Property Corporation.

Visit www.chinoaz.net/222/Boards-Commissions to view committee descriptions, desired qualifications, residency requirements, terms of office, and meeting days and times, and see where you best fit in!

Obtain a Public Body Appointment Application from the link above or address below. Application must include brief resume or summary describing relevant experience. Applicants must be willing to serve on a volunteer basis.

Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.

First review to occur in mid-May.

Submit application or direct questions to:

Town of Chino Valley

Attention: Town Clerk’s Office; 202 N. State Route 89; Chino Valley, AZ 86323; Phone (928) 636-2646, ext. 1052; Fax 928-636-2144; jlewis@chinoaz.net.