Chino students cook for scholarship dollars

Four Chino Valley High School students faced off this past Thursday, May 4, in a culinary contest that would earn one of them $500 in scholarship money from Sodexo Food Services.

Under the instruction of Dolisa Pehl in the Joint Technical Education District culinary satellite program at the high school, CVHS juniors Valerie Vals, Cerena Lopez, and Maria Garcia, along with senior Sofia Ocampo participated in the competition.

The chefs had 15 minutes to set up their stations and 75 minutes to complete and make two identical plates to present to the judges. The judges observed and made notes on safety, sanitation, organization, presentation, professionalism and flavor.



All of the dishes were healthy and from Mediterranean area. Lopez had a beautiful plate with colorful vegetables, chicken with Tzatziki sauce. Lopez earned the high average of the four judges and won the $500 scholarship money.