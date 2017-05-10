Chino seniors earn nearly $2M in scholarships

Recipients of $1.9 million in scholarship awards Arizona State University (all renewable) Merit Provost Scholarships - $8,000: Logan DeHamer, Christian Herb, Luke Athelli, Alex Daniels, Teairstayn Jones. ASU Merit Dean Scholarship - $6,000: Hannah Finley, Lizbeth Gomez. ASU Merit University award - $3,000: Jayden Loftin. ASU Obama Scholarship/Obama Book Grant - $10,058: Teairstayn Jones, Nathaniel Greene. Northern Arizona University (all renewable) Merit Lumberjack Scholars Award - $9,746: Luke Athelli, Taylor Blakley, Josie Cutlip, Hannah Finley, Makayla Gomez, Andrew Granillo, Heather Hastings, Christian Herb, Joshua Jackson, Jeremy Littlefield, Jayden Loftin, Abigail Mendoza-Pina, Brantley Nelson, Cheyenne Staggs, Devin Torres. NAU President’s Scholarship - $7,000: Logan DeHamer, Katelyn Farnsworth, John Graham, Charles Nelson, Sofia Ocampo. NAU Dean’s Scholarship - $4,000: Nathaniel Greene, Summer Laca, Mariah Leckliter, Jared Minkus. University of Arizona (all renewable) Merit Wildcat Excellence Award - $8,500: Karen Madlock. $6,000: Luke Athelli. $5,000: Teairstayn Jones, Josie Cutlip, Hannah Finley. $4,000: Andrew Granillo, Devin Torres. Grand Canyon University (all renewable) Chancellor Award - $9,750: Austen Davis, Josie Cutlip, Karen Madlock, Luke Athelli, Hannah Finley, Alex Daniels, Brian Sutton. Provost - $6,750: Andrew Granillo, Sofia Ocampo, Heather Hastings, Logan DeHamer, Jayden Loftin, Makayla Gomez. Dean - $5,750: Micalyn Parry, Christian Herb, Breanna Angel. Faculty - $4,750: Rory Stupak, Jared Minkus. Antelope: $3,750: Cheyenne Staggs, Austin Pehl, Rebekah Carr. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Dean - $8,100: Rachel Kennedy. ERAU Women’s Excellence - $5,000: Rachel Kennedy. Denise Pearson Scholarship - $6,000: Karen Madlock. $4,000: Andrew Granillo. $2,000: Alex Daniels. Sodexo School Services: Future Chefs Competition - $500: Cerena Lopez. Sodexo Scholarships - $500: Mariah Leckliter, Karen Madlock, Ashley Hartshorne, Austen Davis, Jeremy Littlefield. Elks Lodge Most Valuable Student - $1,500: Alex Daniels. Lt. Col. Lynne Holliday Memorial Scholarship - $500: Teairstayn Jones. AZ Rangers Harriet G. Surinak Scholarship - $500: Josie Cutlip, Austin Davis. Prescott Frontier Days Community Service - $500: Alex Daniels. Yavapai County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse Scholarship - $1,000: Luke Athelli, Taylor Blakley, Ian Cudney, Samantha Falls, Katie Farnsworth; $500: Sandra Falls. American Legion Auxiliary Unit 40 - $500: Katie Farnsworth, Brantley Nelson. Kiwanis Club of Prescott - $1,000: Ashley Hartshorne, Katie Farnsworth, Alex Daniels. Lawrence Tech Athletic Scholarship – Football - $21,000: Ian Cudney. Yavapai College Bob and Carol Loftus Stem - $1,000: Alex Daniels. YC LaBarbara Estate - $1,000: Arianna Olson. Prescott Area Leadership Male Youth of the Year - $2,000: Alex Daniels. Black Hills State University BUZZ Bonus - $500: Micalyn Parry. Anthony Severino Musical Theater Award - $500: Joshua Jackson Kalen Earle Art - $500: Samantha Falls. Chino Valley FFA Alumni Scholarship - $500: Karen Madlock, Hannah Finley. Arizona Elks Society - $500: Hannah Finley. Craig and Sandi Brown Agriculture - $1,000: Alex Daniels. Outstanding Sports Medicine Student - $100: Yamileth Gonzalez Hernandez. Outstanding Agriculture Student - $100: Karen Madlock.

Chino Valley High School graduating seniors are selecting the colleges and universities they will attend this coming fall, and for some of them, the choice is made easier by the offer of scholarship money.

The total funds offered, $1,937,074, exceeds last year, said school counselor Ivette D’Angelo.

“It changes year to year because of the kids. We have more college-going kids than we ever have,” D’Angelo said, adding that the Class of 2017 appeared to her to be more focused than other years.

The school also changed how it presented the opportunity to apply for scholarships. In past years, counselors made announcements to the senior class; this year, the counselors visited seniors in person during their Government classes.

“We made no announcements this year. We felt they weren’t listening,” D’Angelo said. Even after speaking to seniors directly in class, she said maybe not all students applied for scholarships.

Also contributing to the impressive scholarship offers, Financial Aid Night took place earlier in the year – October – when scholarship applications open to students. Counselors spoke to parents of students at all grade levels, not just seniors, and walked them through the financial aid application process at that event.

She estimates the CVHS Class of 2017 to number 155 seniors. Graduation takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at the Prescott Valley Event Center.