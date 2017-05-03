Prep Baseball: 3A West region honors announced

By The Daily Courier

  • Originally Published: May 3, 2017 11:20 p.m.

    • 2017 3A West Region honors

    All-Region 1st Team

    Brian Sutton, Chino Valley

    Christian Caraway, Odyssey Institute

    Jarin Davis, Northwest Christian

    Zac McNelley, Odyssey Institute

    Anthony Pinto, Kingman

    Skylar Brooks, Chino Valley

    Tyler Worrell, Northwest Christian

    Tyler Hixon, Chino Valley

    Noah Gray, Northwest Christian

    Kyle Macias, Wickenburg

    Dylan Smith, Northwest Christian

    Nico Drogaris, Odyssey Institute

    Luke Ness, Kingman

    All-Region 2nd Team

    Brock Ely, Chino Valley

    Johnny Gilbert, Chino Valley

    Kaleb Chacon, Chino Valley

    Region Honorable Mention

    Hector Casas, Chino Valley

    Andrew Granillo, Chino Valley

    Michael Paulus, Chino Valley

    Region Coach of the Year

    Mark Middleton, Chino Valley

    Region Player of the Year

    Skylar Brooks, Chino Valley

