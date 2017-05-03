Prep Baseball: 3A West region honors announced

2017 3A West Region honors
All-Region 1st Team
Brian Sutton, Chino Valley
Christian Caraway, Odyssey Institute
Jarin Davis, Northwest Christian
Zac McNelley, Odyssey Institute
Anthony Pinto, Kingman
Skylar Brooks, Chino Valley
Tyler Worrell, Northwest Christian
Tyler Hixon, Chino Valley
Noah Gray, Northwest Christian
Kyle Macias, Wickenburg
Dylan Smith, Northwest Christian
Nico Drogaris, Odyssey Institute
Luke Ness, Kingman
All-Region 2nd Team
Brock Ely, Chino Valley
Johnny Gilbert, Chino Valley
Kaleb Chacon, Chino Valley
Region Honorable Mention
Hector Casas, Chino Valley
Andrew Granillo, Chino Valley
Michael Paulus, Chino Valley
Region Coach of the Year
Mark Middleton, Chino Valley
Region Player of the Year
Skylar Brooks, Chino Valley
