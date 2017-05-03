Pet of the Week: Jackson

Jackson is a 10-month-old Pit Bull Terrier/Labrador mixed male dog looking for a home. Jackson arrived at the Chino Valley Animal Shelter as a stray and so far has not been able to reunite with his previous owners.

Jackson is easygoing and gets along well with other dogs. There are no cats at the shelter so it’s unknown how he will get along with them. He appears to be house trained.

If interested in adopting Jackson, visit him at the shelter, 1950 Voss Drive in Chino Valley. Call 928-636-4223, ext. 7.