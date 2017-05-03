One man’s rant: Do we want universities or kindergartens?

This particular column is a pure rant. To the extent that it has any influence, it should ruffle the feathers of liberals and conservatives alike. Let’s see if it does.

One of the bedrocks of our republic is the concept of free speech. The First Amendment of the Constitution “prohibits…abridging the freedom of speech…” Even though I’m not a lawyer or scholar of any stripe, I interpret this statement borrowed directly from the Constitution to mean that citizens have the legal right to present their opinions in public. Of course, there are guidelines that may affect the where and how of presentation, but basic free speech is how America has practiced its promise of freedom for just over 240 years. Except on the American university campus.

I could fill out the rest of this column listing conservative speakers who have been banned or uninvited from campuses across the country, but I only have 600 words of space each week. Students and, sadly, professors who should know better are deciding that conservative thought is unacceptable. By contrast, I was unable to find a single liberal or leftist speaker who has been prevented from addressing students.

The most recent trampling of the First Amendment was performed by the University of California, Berkeley when it discouraged conservative author and speaker Ann Coulter from speaking. Earlier, it had discouraged conservative author David Horowitz from visiting the campus.

I just read a message on the Berkeley website from Dr. Nicholas Dirks, Chancellor, regarding the issue. He refers to the school’s steadfast commitment to the First Amendment no fewer than four times while explaining that free speech cannot be accommodated because some student groups oppose it.

Let me repeat that: His entire argument is that concerns for safety on campus overrule the exercise of free speech. He apparently has no concerns that his students are being fed a consistent diet of leftist Pablum with no opposing thought for balance.

It’s amazing, Dr. Dirks, that with your Ph.D degree you have authored several scholarly works but you can’t find a solution to the on-campus free speech issue. Well, I have a solution after 15 minutes of focused consideration. Until you can safely offer differing opinions and opposing points of view to students to enrich their education, you should allow NO speakers on campus. Instead, offer reading assignments or video-taped presentations to students that reflect the diverse political and philosophical views that make up our society. Isn’t that what a university education is supposed to be about? If you aren’t capable of coming up with such a simple solution to the problem, maybe you’re part of the problem, right Doc?

Some students recognize and speak out against the evident lack of intellectual diversity on campuses. Georgetown University senior Mallory Carr won first place in the Network of enlightened Women’s essay contest in 2014.

Her essay noted, “The only dialogues that occur tend to be within the liberal movement rather than engaging truly different opinions…. Students also segregate themselves — it’s not uncommon for a liberal college student to not have any conservative friends, limiting the exposure they have to hear anything that could potentially threaten their beliefs.”

Seems to me there are two major problems on campuses. We have weak-kneed administrators who aren’t capable of providing leadership and students who, apparently, aren’t capable of hearing opinions that oppose their own. The solutions, of course, are to hire truly qualified administrators with vision and to decide whether we want actual institutions of higher learning or perpetual intellectual kindergartens where freedom of thought is irrelevant.

To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.