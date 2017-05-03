Cooking with Diane: Lemon-Lime Cheese Bars

These Lemon-Lime Cheese Bars are a perfect snack to serve at Cinco de Mayo celebrations, or at any of your summer parties.

Lemon-Lime Cheese Bars

1 yellow or vanilla pudding cake mix

1 egg

1/3 cup oil

1 8-ounce package of cream cheese

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 egg

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 teaspoon lime zest

Mix dry cake mix, 1 egg, and oil until crumbly, reserve 1 cup. Pat remaining mixture into an ungreased 8-inch by 8-inch pan. Bake 15 minutes at 350 degrees.

In a medium bowl beat cream cheese, sugar, juice, egg, and zest with mixer until light and smooth. Spread over baked layer. Sprinkle with reserved crumb mixture. Bake for 15 more minutes. Cool cut into bars.