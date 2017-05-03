Chino Valley man helps relocate bees

There are many different types of plants on this planet, and we have honeybees to thank for that. If they didn’t pollinate them, those plants would die off.

Lloyd Sizemore of Chino Valley is a member of the Prescott Bee Club and says he’s very interested and knowledgeable about bees.

“I have always been interested in gardening, so a friend of mine introduced me to the Bee Club,” Sizemore said. “The club is about having bee hives and how to care for them, and also how to relocate swarms. I don’t have hives myself, but some of the members taught me how to relocate the swarms.”

“Over the years I have removed as many as nine hives a day, with my nephew Andrew helping me,” he said. “I have a special vacuum called a ‘bucket-head’ that snaps onto a five gallon bucket, which is lined with foam rubber and some air vents to protect the bees. I take the swarms to friends of mine who have beehives. Most times if you see a swarm in your yard, leave it alone and they will usually leave in a couple of days.”

Sizemore explained that he then cleans up all the honeycomb to prevent the bees from returning to the area.

“When I remove the bees, I keep the honey, which my wife Karly and I enjoy, and I keep the wax that I make candles with, and I also use the wax in my hobby of leather working,” Sizemore said.

Anyone interested in bees and preserving them can contact Prescott Bee Club at beekeepers.com.

“To me it is important to save the honeybees, because without them we will have no food. They are declining fast, because of the use of insecticides, and the use of GMO [genetically-modified organisms] products,” Sizemore said.

“People should plant lots of flowers and flowering shrubs to attract the bees, so they can have the food they need to reproduce.”