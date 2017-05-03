Chino Valley in Brief: Week of May 3

Tacos, tacos, tacos

The Chino Valley Band Booster Club, nicknamed the Band-Aides, plans its fourth annual Taco Dinner and Silent Auction for 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday, May 6, at the Chino Valley High School gymnasium.

Money raised helps the band pay for trips, new instruments, repairs to existing instruments, student scholarships to music camps, etc.

More than 100 items and services have been donated by area businesses for the silent auction, including a large print from the Phippen Museum. In addition to tacos, there will be dancing to music provided by Noteworthy, a big band-style dance band. Tickets are $5 and available at Head to Toe Station.

Mudcats keep winning

The Chino Valley 14-and-under Mudcats won their first United States Specialty Sports Association baseball tournament on April 23 in Mesa. The Mudcats became the top seed by defeated ATB 7-1, and the Snipers 7-4.

The following day the Chino Valley youth baseball team defeated the Grinders 15-0, before facing their first serious challenge in the title game. The Edge led 3-0, before the Mudcats rallied to make it 5-5, then scored the winning run in the final inning.

Wine tasting

Del Rio Spring Vineyard plans a wine tasting event from 3 to 6 p.m., Saturday, May 6, at My Place on 89, 798 S. Highway 89. Arizona-born chef Hayley Gibbons is expected to help debut the vineyard’s seventh wine, a white pinot Blush Frizzante. Tasting is $7. Email DelRioSpringsVineyard@gmail.com to RSVP, space is limited.

PACO meeting

The Paulden Area Community Organization plans to meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 4, at the Paulden Fellowship Christian Church, 165 Aspen.

This month’s speaker is Martha Potter, principal at the Paulden Community School, who will talk about what’s happening at the public charter school.

Guest speaker

Chino Valley Church of the Nazarene has a guest speaker this week, the Rev. Norman Moore. He is scheduled to speak at the May 6 and May 7 services. A potluck dinner is planned for 5 p.m. Saturday, with service to follow at 6 p.m. Sunday’s service is at 10:30 a.m. Church is located at Road 4 North and Highway 89.

Head Start accepting applications

Chino Valley Head Start Center is accepting applications for enrollment for the Chino Valley/Paulden area. NACOG/Head Start offers quality services at no cost for all income-eligible families, which include classroom and home learning, healthy meals, and services for children with special needs. They have different options to fit families, including: Early Head Start for ages 0-3, Full or Half-Day Head Start for ages 3-5.

YC’s plant sale

Yavapai College’s Giant AgriPalooza Plant Sale is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at the school’s Chino Valley campus at Old Home Manor.

The school intends to keep selling until they sell out. Money raised supports the school’s horticulture programs.

Garden Club

The Antelope Garden Club plans its plant sale for 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, in the parking lot at Walgreens on the corner of Road 2 North and Highway 89. In addition to selling vegetables, perennials, shrubs and trees they plan to stage a raffle.

Youth football signups

Early registration for the Chino Valley Youth Football Association is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 6, at the Safeway store in Chino Valley. Cost is $150 for football, and $125 for cheer.

Please bring a birth certificate. Athletes will be fitted for their equipment and uniforms.

Prices increase to $175 and $150 for registering after this date.

Slash free program

The annual free slash drop-off program is now open through June 1 at county transfer stations.

This is the time of year to create, or maintain, defensible space around properties. Slash includes brush, branches, grass, leaves and yard trimmings — all removed from plastic bags. Items not accepted are lumber, stumps, roots, cactus, metal and garbage.

County transfer stations are located in Black Canyon City, Camp Verde, Congress, Mayer, Paulden, Seligman, and Skull Valley. Drop off during normal operating hours. For locations and hours, visit: http://www.yavapai.us/Portals/30/TransferStationList.pdf.

Heritage Festival

The Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce plans its second Chino Valley Heritage Festival for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Chamber’s office on Road 2 South and Highway 89. There will be a bus tour of historic sites in Chino Valley with commentary from members of the Chino Valley Historical Society, live music, food vendors and face painting.

In addition, the Chamber is sponsoring an APS Crock Pot Cook-Off. There is no charge to enter. Cost for attending is $3 and children under 10 are free.

Money raised helps supports the Chamber’s scholarship fund for graduating Chino Valley High School and JTED students. Visit www.chinovalley.org for information.

How to paint

Acrylic painting classes at Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 W. Butterfield Road every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. Upgraded paints and other professional supplies furnished; with structured lessons and one-on-one personal assistance by highly skilled artists — all for only $3. Just bring your enthusiasm; have fun creating art and display it at the Senior Center. For more info contact Chino Valley Senior Center 928-636-9114. Sponsored by High Desert Artists, Inc. a 501c3 nonprofit organization.

Pure fiction

The Friends of the Chino Valley Library are featuring hardcover fiction books, each for 50 cents, during the month of May. Money raised benefits the library. See the group’s display inside the library.

Paulden clean up

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, announces a community cleanup at the Paulden Transfer Station, 23750 N.Marblehead Avenue, Paulden. The cleanup is open to Yavapai County residents for no charge May 4-6, May 11-13, and May 18-20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Accepted items include household appliances, bagged trash, automotive batteries, unmounted tires, furniture and yard trimmings. Not accepted items include loose trash, liquids, hazardous materials, cars, Ni Cad batteries and dead animals.

This program is for residential use only. Commercial loads will not be accepted. For more information, please call the Yavapai County Public Works Department at 928-771-3183.

Town seeking volunteers

The Town of Chino Valley is seeking applicants interested in sharing their talents, expertise, and enthusiasm to serve on the following Council-appointed boards and committees: Board of Adjustment, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Roads and Streets Committee, Senior Center Advisory Board, Industrial Development Authority, and Municipal Property Corporation.

Visit www.chinoaz.net/222/Boards-Commissions to view committee descriptions, desired qualifications, residency requirements, terms of office, and meeting days and times, and see where you best fit in!

Obtain a Public Body Appointment Application from the link above or address below. Application must include brief resume or summary describing relevant experience. Applicants must be willing to serve on a volunteer basis.

Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.

First review to occur in mid-May.

Submit application or direct questions to:

Town of Chino Valley

Attention: Town Clerk’s Office; 202 N. State Route 89; Chino Valley, AZ 86323; Phone (928) 636-2646, ext. 1052; Fax 928-636-2144; jlewis@chinoaz.net.