Chino students act to help others around the world

The Chino Valley High School Student Council is selling wristbands May 3-17 to raise money for children in third-world countries to be able to attend school. The bands, most of which come from Guatemala and Zimbabwe, are made of leather and coconut shells.

Teairstayn Jones, with the Student Council, said the Yudabands.org organization helps any third-world student who applies to the program.

“We chose it because education is important, and we as a council feel like even people in third world countries deserve an education. We took this as a chance to give back as a community so someone can have the same opportunities that we got,” Jones said.

The bands are available for $7 at the Chino Valley High School front office. All funds go to the children in need in third- world countries for their education.