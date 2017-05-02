Preps: 6 Chino Valley athletes sign letter of intent to continue athletic careers

Six Chino Valley athletes signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at various colleges across the country Tuesday morning in Chino Valley.

Jayden Loftin committed to play football at Ottawa University in Surprise, while Andrew Granillo and Joshua Fisher will join him. Ian Cudney has signed to play football at Lawrence Technological University-Southfield in Michigan.

Arturo Gomez will stay close to home, becoming a Roughrider and playing soccer for Yavapai College in Prescott. Edgar Sanchez will play soccer for Gateway Community College in Phoenix.