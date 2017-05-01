Driving Miss Norma: Prescott couple releasing inspirational book

This is a tale of life, love and loss.

Every summer, Prescott residents Tim Bauerschmidt and Ramie Liddle would visit Tim’s parents in northern Michigan.

During one fateful visit in July, 2015, they discovered that Tim’s father was very ill. Ten days later, his father died. Two days after that, his mother, Norma, was diagnosed with endometrial cancer.

At 90 years old, Norma did not wish to undergo treatment or surgery.

She was, therefore, faced with two clear options: spend her remaining days in a nursing home or live with Tim and Ramie — who were living in a travel trailer at the time. Norma chose the latter.

Little did she know her decision would result in the best year of her life.

Tim and Ramie, a retired couple who had been traveling the country together for many years, quickly traded out their trailer for a full size RV and began planning a road trip with Norma in mind.

“The only thing we could figure out that she wanted to see was Mount Rushmore,” Tim said.

“She didn’t have a bucket list,” Ramie said.

Even before they started the trip, however, it didn’t look like Norma was going to make it very far.

“We thought she was going to die right as we got her out into the driveway,” Tim said. “She was so sick, so depressed, so drugged up.”

To see if they could do something about this, they first drove to Colorado, where they acquired an alternative medicine to assist with Norma’s arthritis and pain from the cancer.

“Alternative medicine was our savoir,” Tim said. “It changed everything about our trip.”

“She wasn’t dizzy anymore; she didn’t fall asleep in the middle of the day; she was totally engaged,” Ramie said.



From that point forward, things gradually took on a wild life of its own.



Within about 14 months, they drove 13,000 miles, stopped in 32 states and visited 15 national parks.

Some of their stops included the Grand Canyon, an Indian Pueblo in Albuquerque, a thanksgiving feast in New Orleans and a three month RV cruise through Florida.

All the while, Norma experienced a number of firsts, such as riding in a hot air balloon, seeing dolphins and touching a moonrock.

“She told us ‘I’ve always wanted to go to the moon,’ so we took her to the space center,” Tim said.

About half-way through the trip, Ramie started a Facebook page just to keep her mom and friends up to date on their travels.

They started telling strangers they met on the road about the page and it slowly grew. When they hit about 500 friends on the page, they decided to share their story with Good News Network. The story got 50,000 hits and the attention of larger news organizations.

Norma was suddenly a star and her story was eliciting a tremendous amount of positive feedback from all over the world.

“Thousands and thousands of people started writing in,” Tim said.

They began receiving invitations from regular folks and celebrities to honor Norma in some way.

“We were getting invitations from everywhere,” Tim said. “We could throw a dart and wherever it lands somebody would have already offered us an invitation.”

They accepted quite a few of those invitations, but, alas, they could only do so much.

As the trip began to wind down, they were approached by HarperOne to do a book deal about their journey. That same day, they were also offered a movie deal by Fox Searchlight Pictures, which has produced movies like Juno, Little Miss Sunshine and Slumdog Millionaire.

They accepted the book deal and wrote it themselves with the title Driving Miss Norma.

As they were writing, Norma’s health began to quickly deteriorate.

Even in her final weeks, Tim couldn’t face the fact that the adventure and his mother’s life were coming to an end.

“It was tough,” Tim said. “I was mourning the end of it. I didn’t want it stop.” He was determined to get her to Mexico — their final planned destination — but they never made it. Norma ended up passing away at 91 years old in Friday Harbor on San Juan Island, Washington.

The whole story is recounted in Driving Miss Norma. The book is set to release on Tuesday, May 2. Considering the Quad-cities as the closest thing they have to a home, Tim and Ramie will be hosting a book tour launch party at Peregrine Book Company in Prescott that same day at 5:30 p.m. While Fox Searchlight Pictures owns the right to a Driving Miss Norma movie, there is currently no guarantee that the movie will actually be made, Tim said.