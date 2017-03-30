Former Chino Valley Police officer new K9 handler in PV

The Prescott Valley Police Department welcomed the yellow Labrador Toyo as its third K9, joining current K9s Jake and Turco, according to a news release from the Town of Prescott Valley. Currently a single purpose dog, Toyo’s job is to use her nose to find illegal drugs. The PVPD plans to train her as a tracking dog.

Toyo’s handler is Officer Caleb Cozens, who previously worked six years for the Chino Valley Police Department. Two of those years were spent with the Partners Against Narcotic Trafficking task force, where he discovered he was suited toward narcotics investigations. However, he always had the dream of moving on to the K9 unit. He had to wait a little while when moving to PVPD as there were no positions open in the unit.

“It’s often hard to get into because once a handler is in, they don’t want to come out because it’s such a great job,” Cozens said in the release.

When looking for a third dog, PVPD looked to the Yavapai Humane Society, but couldn’t find one that had a high enough play drive, the release stated, with Cozen noting that the dogs have to want to play until the handler is tired. Toyo was purchased from Waddell Kennels, where the Town also purchased Turco.

Money used to purchase Toyo came from PANT and RICO funds as well as a donation of $1,500 from Sun Valley Tire toward kennel, leashes and equipment.

Master Trainer and Prescott Valley Officer Paul Hines worked with Cozens and Toyo to finish certification and while most K9 teams must attend a K9 academy, narcotics dogs do not have as strict requirements as patrol dogs and Toyo is already trained to detect all drug odors.