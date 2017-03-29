Superintendent to recommend vice principal to take over CVHS

John Scholl, superintendent of the Chino Valley Unified School District (CVUSD), plans to recommend Heidi Wolf to the CVUSD Governing Board for approval as the next principal of Chino Valley High School (CVHS). The CVUSD governing board meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at the CVUSD district office board room.

Wolf has been assistant principal at CVHS for the past two years. Prior to that she served as a career and technical education director at the Mountain Institute JTED and CVHS.

Wolf taught business classes at Bradshaw Mountain High School and in California prior to serving as a CTE director.

The school district advertised the principal position nationwide and received 15 applications. There were two internal candidates, four additional candidates from within Yavapai County, four additional candidates from Arizona, and five candidates from outside of Arizona.

A screening committee narrowed the field of candidates down to four and conducted extensive interviews of these candidates on Tuesday, March 21.

Wes Brownfield, the current CVHS principal, will be retiring at the end of this current school year and if the board approves of the recommendation, Wolf will begin as CVHS principal July 1.

Information provided by Chino Valley Unified School District.