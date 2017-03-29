Pet of the Week: Titus

Titus is a pit bull-terrier mix male dog looking for a family to call his own. He’s about 2 years old and is very affectionate around people.

He loves to play with other dogs, but can play rough. He’s not very friendly around cats or horses. He probably needs some house training and would be best suited at a home with a tall fence, because he loves to jump.

If interested in adopting Titus, visit him at the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive. Call 928-636-4223, ext. 7 or check them out online at www.chinoanimalshelter.org.