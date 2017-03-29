One man's rant: Looking for a new hobby

I’ve never been one to collect things just for the hell of it, but maybe I should start. I briefly thought about becoming a philatelist as a kid, but I couldn’t pronounce the word and wasn’t really sure what it meant. Collecting stamps might have been just the thing. Even got a great start on it by receiving my uncle’s stamp album that had postage from a lot of places I’d never heard of. But I wasn’t into stamps except to lick one for an envelope I was sending in to get an official Roy Roger’s something or other.

I ran into the same problem with becoming a numismatist. Why is the collection of common things in this world (stamps and coins) tagged with names one can’t spell or say out loud?

Baseball card collecting seemed a reasonable way to while away my youth, but at the high point of my efforts, my eight-card collection suffered serious attrition: I lost at least two cards somewhere under the bed and orange juice and Ovaltine stains destroyed several others. I was backed into a corner with no escape so I simply gave up. It wasn’t in the cards for me to collect… cards.

Once while I was single, I attempted to collect girlfriends, but my medical insurance didn’t cover the critical variety of cuts, scratches and abrasions that resulted.

Oh, I know there’s plenty of potential out there. I could collect bottle caps, books, matchbooks, beanie babies, Cabbage Patch Dolls, antiques, action figures, key chains, pocket knives, seashells, snow globes, Zippo lighters, toy cars, bobble heads, autographs, etc. My wife, unfortunately, is in a downsizing mode currently. Anything I’d want several of would have to be only centimeters in diameter. That narrows my options to collecting knats, fleas or fried rice kernels. Where’s the romance in those?

I once had an aunt who sold Avon products. She became convinced that all the promotional dispensers and decanters the company put out periodically would be worth a fortune one day. There was a set consisting of a white and black cat that held some cologne or some scent. She found a vintage 1970s Avon collectible locomotive train after shave decanter bottle. One wasn’t enough, she felt a fleet of them would be better.

Then she added a case of “Great Abraham Lincoln Avon Glass Wild Country After Shave Bottles” as an outstanding investment. In fact, two cases would probably be twice as outstanding!

Then there was the aftershave decanter fashioned after a 1931 Greyhound Bus. And one that looked like an old West stagecoach and a silver deer in mid-leap and a yellow Checker Cab and a football and a radio and a baseball mitt and a unicorn and a fire alarm pull box and the Capitol Building in Washington and a Coleman lantern, and a 1948 Chrysler Town and Country station wagon. This paragraph could be much longer, but I think I’ve made my point.

My aunt lived in a normally-sized three-bedroom house in Columbus, Ohio. It had an extraordinarily large basement which, over the years, became smaller as the cologne and aftershave bottle inventories were introduced into it. Keep in mind that not only did Auntie maintain one of the largest collection of Avon container creativity, but most of these bottles still held the original scented concoctions of 1970s vintage. How special was that?

The bottom line is that I’ve only been successful at collecting one thing over the years: dust. And the older I become the better I am at collecting it.

To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.