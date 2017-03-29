Letter: More roads, fewer apartments

Editor:

The proposed apartment complex behind Safeway is not workable because of the traffic on Road 2 North, a two-lane road.

Add in all the building in the Brightstar, Chino Meadows and Highland Ranch subdivisions, plus the Post Office and Safeway shopping Center, you’ll have gridlock.

You want to add 165 apartment units with one-, two- and three-bedroom units, which will add 200 to 300 cars? You’ll have a traffic nightmare.

The $13 million to build a road out to Williamson Valley for some rich people would be better spent going from Highway 89 to Glassford Hill Road, where people go to work every day.

Chino Valley adding 2 percent to the sales tax is keeping businesses out and people from buying here when you can drive 15 miles and save 2 percent in your pocket. The Town Council does not want growth and there is only one way to go. Be like Paulden.

Anthony Tringale

Chino Valley