Council to spend $48,400 for new pool heater

At a special meeting that preceded the Chino Valley Town Council study session on March 21, councilmembers unanimously approved the purchase of a high-efficiency pool heater for its aquatics facility.

Built in 2006, and regularly maintained, the existing Mighty Therm Pool Heater has reached the end of its life, CV Utility Supervisor Chris Bartels explained. Issues with the heater over the past two years resulted in three weeks of downtime during the pool’s open season. The repair work extended its service for two extra years.

“It had a 10-year life expectancy. We got 12 years out of it,” Bartels said.

Last year the heater broke the day before the season was scheduled to open. It forced the closure of the aquatics center for nearly two weeks before it could be repaired.

The new unit is more efficient and is expected to reduce the cost of operation by 40 percent, for an annual cost savings of $6,000.

Shasta Industries put in a bid package that did not provide for maintenance, but Bartels said he has found several others.

A boiler of this size has a 10-year life cycle. It sits for eight months on vacation mode, but water still needs to cycle through, he added.

The council approved the purchase and installation of the Raypak XTherm ultra high efficiency pool heater in an amount not to exceed $48,400. The item was not included in this year’s budget; it will come out of the Contingency Funds, which has $125,000 available.