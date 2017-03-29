Deadline nears to nominate people for HMS Hall of Fame

Each year Heritage Middle School (HMS) recognizes people in the community that have played a major role in the development of children in Chino Valley.

The first recipients, back in 1989, were Alford Pott, a longtime member of the Chino Valley Unified School District’s Board of Trustees, and Lucy Bates, who volunteered her home as a place for social and recreational activities for the youth of Chino Valley.

Over the years, many school employees, volunteers and board members have been nominated; but there have also been parents, community leaders, a town librarian, Little League coaches and even a judge.

HMS is asking for nominations for this year’s Heritage Middle School Hall of Fame Award, someone who perhaps goes that extra mile to make sure the children of Chino Valley are safe or well fed, learn how to play a sport or has dedicated their time to children.



Send your nominations to Heritage Middle School, 1076 North Road 1 West, Chino Valley, AZ 86323, call 928-636-4464, or stop by the school. Deadline is Monday, April 17.

Nominations should include a picture of the person being nominated, your reasons for nominating them (300 words or less), and your contact information, name and phone number. Nominees will be recognized at the Chino Valley Board of Trustees meeting at 5 p.m. May 2.

Information provided by Heritage Middle School.