Cooking with Diane: Spring Pea Salad

This is a fresh, light salad that is easy to prepare and tastes great. Try it with a lean piece of meat and some crusty garlic bread.

Spring Pea Salad

1 10-ounce bag frozen peas (or fresh peas when in season)

3 tablespoon green onions (chopped)

2 tablespoons fresh dill weed (chopped)

4 strips crisp bacon

2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Blanch peas for two minutes, then place in ice water to stop cooking process and drain. Add onions, dill, zest, cheese, bacon. Blend mayonnaise and oil together, pour over veggies and stir well. Salt and pepper. Chill 1-2 hours.