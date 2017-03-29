Chino Valley in Brief: Week of March 29

Cruising in Chino Valley

For the 18th straight summer, classic cars are planning to cruise Chino Valley on the first Friday night of each month, starting April 7 and continuing through Oct. 6. The cars meet at McDonald’s on Road 3 North and Highway 89 from 4 to 8 p.m. For information, call Jim at 928-636-2405.

A free raffle ticket will be given for each car participating. The raffle takes place about 6:45 p.m.

Chino Valley Food Round-up

The Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce plans its first Chino Valley Food Round-up for 11 a.m., Saturday, April 22, at the Chamber’s office, Road 2 South and Highway 89.

There will be several food vendors, a face painter, music, a bounce house and other activities for children. There is a $3 gate fee for adults, free for children.

Board members for H.E.A.R.T.

Horses with H.E.A.R.T., the therapeutic horse nonprofit, has three vacancies on its board of directors and is accepting applications to replace them.

The group helps people with special needs of all ages improve their social skills through training horses. It has been in Yavapai County for 25 years.

To apply, email aalen.hwh@gmail.com.

Star Trek month

The Friends of the Chino Valley Public Library are highlighting Star Trek books during the month of March with special prices. Money raised from the sale helps benefit the library and its programs.

The books are on display at the library, 1020 Palomino Road in Chino Valley.

Summer reading program The Chino Valley Library is looking for sponsors for its summer reading program. This year’s theme “Build a Better World.”

The library runs programs each week during the summer that mix entertainment and a children’s reading program. If interested in being a sponsor, contact Darlene Westcott at 928-636-9115.

Passover celebration

The annual Beit Torah Jewish Congregation community Passover Seder reading of the Exodus story and following traditional festive dinner is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Monday, April 10 at the community meeting hall, 735 E. Road 1 South, between Chino Valley Methodist Church and the Chino Valley Food Bank.

In addition, a morning Passover study brunch is planned at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, Wednesday, April 12, and Shabbat/Saturday, April 15. A memorial service (Yiskor) and study session is planned for 9 a.m., Tuesday, April 18.

Please RSVP. Call 928-237-0390 or 928-227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Volunteers are needed to help with preparations.

Fish fry

American Legion Post 40 plans a fish fry for 4:30 to 7 p.m., Friday, March 31, at the Post, Road 3 South and Highway 89. They plan to offer all the trimmings with the meal. Proceeds go to help cover costs at the post.

Grinder registration

Registration is open for the 2017 Chino Grinder, a long-distance bicycle race. The fourth annual Grinder is scheduled for May 6. The 106-mile race starts in Chino Valley and goes to Williams, traveling mostly on unpaved roads. The elevation varies from 4,000 to 7,500 feet, making it one of the toughest endurance races in the state. This year’s race winner will earn the title of Arizona Gravel State Champion. The field is limited to 500 racers. To register, visit http://chinogrinder.azgravelrides.com.

Debut of new gravesite

All are invited to attend the celebration of the improvement of the grave site of Sharlot Mabridth Hall from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Pioneer Cemetery, 1300 Iron Springs, Prescott. Special guest will be Jody Drake. Refreshments will be served.

Visit gray wolvesat the zoo

Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary is participating in #LoboWeek with an event that takes place through Saturday, April 1.

This is an annual effort to educate people about the importance of wolves on the landscape of the Southwest, and the efforts to successfully return them to their ancestral home in the wild.

This March marks 19 years since 11 Mexican Gray Wolves were released into the wild in Arizona as part of a federal reintroduction program under the Endangered Species Act. Missing from the landscape for more than 30 years, returning the Mexican Gray Wolf to the wild was a significant milestone for the lobo and wildlife conservation efforts.

According to records, more than a million wolves were killed in the U.S. between 1850 and 1900. They were deemed extinct in the wild by the 1970s. Only through managed breeding and reintroduction programs do they survive in the wild today.

Still, even with slow and steady population increases, the Gray Wolf remains the most endangered wolf subspecies in the world.

All organizations that house these animals are part of the Species Survival Program, which helps to ensure their survival and re-integrate them back into the wild. And while HPZS does not participate in the breeding aspect of the program, it is a holding facility lucky enough to house two such animals, Imado and Catori.

“We’re incredibly thankful to have this pair and to be a part of this important program. It provides us a unique opportunity to share this rare and endangered species with our community,” said Alex Schopp, the zoo’s communications and marketing director. This week serves as a great time to come by the sanctuary and see these animals in person. It’s a rare treat to have such access.

Fire destroys house trailer

Firefighters were busy in the Wilhoit area Sunday afternoon as one fire destroyed a house trailer and another series of grass fires closed Highway 89.

According to Dwight D’Evelyn, spokesman for Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, a structure fire was reported in the 8900 block of Veda Lane at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The blaze was contained to the property, but the house trailer was destroyed.

The fire was believed to have started during use of a lawnmower, he said. There were no injuries.

Just before 1 p.m., YCSO and fire personnel began receiving reports of several grass fires along Highway 89 south of Wilhoit. The fires were started by a large horse trailer possibly dragging a chain, he said.

The driver is believed to have been located and all blazes have been extinguished, D’Evelyn said.

Highway 89 was closed for approximately two hours, according to tweets from Arizona Department of Transportation.

How to finance Arizona’s future

The public is invited to attend a program on the Fall 2016 Arizona Town Hall from noon-to-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Student Union Building, Hangar Room.

Hosted by ERAU Chancellor Dr. Frank Ayers, the discussion will revolve around how best to finance Arizona’s future. Presenters include Marty Grossman, council member, Town of Prescott Valley; Tara Jackson, president of Arizona Town Hall; Ryan Judy, deputy town manager, Town of Prescott Valley, and George Ruffner, principal and biologist for EcoPlan Associates, Inc.

Information from the League of Women Voters of Central Yavapai County.