Bringing a passion for karate to Chino Valley

Kyokushin Karate is studied around the world and is considered one of the best martial arts because it is suitable for young, old, and all body types.

Bob Layton (owner of Bob’s C.A.R.) of Chino Valley said he has been involved in martial arts since the 1990s.

“I got seriously interested in martial arts while living in Japan, and I learned Okinawan karate from a very humble man who had taught karate for over 30 years, and received my black belt before I left Japan,” Layton said.

Layton’s son was also attracted to martial arts and has been since the age of 3. He is now at age 28 a California state champion in judo, and is still training today in Los Angeles.

Layton moved to Chino Valley 16 years ago and started his car repair shop. In 2011 he opened his Dojo, International Kyokushinkai Union, located at 389 Road 2 South (behind the Maverick gas station).

“I train children (starting at age 5) and adults in Kyokushin Karate, which means ultimate truth.

I enjoy teaching others, but especially kids because to see them gain confidence and become powerful and productive citizens of the community and to help shape their lives gives me a deep sense of satisfaction.

Karate teaches self discipline and focus and how to control one’s self. We also teach moral ethics and courage. One of our mottos is; we look upwards to wisdom and strength,” Layton said.

“There is a lot of symbolisms in karate, that some people mistake for religion, and it isn’t, it is the traditions of karate. This tradition of bowing is to honor all those who have come before and practiced the art before you,” he said.

Layton not only stays busy with his repair business and karate, but is very involved in civic organizations in Chino Valley, such as the Lions, Chamber of Commerce, as well as supporting our schools, and various clubs activities. But he said his passion is in karate.

“I enjoy karate and teaching it because it keeps me physically fit, and helps me continue to learn at a deeper level,” he said.

“I have this vision of me in my 60s, next to my son in his 40s, next to his son in his 20s, next to my great grandson, and all of us practicing Kyokushin.”

Layton’s Dojo is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Call 928-830-1061 or go to www.ikuaz.com for anyone interested in learning karate.