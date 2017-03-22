Town seeks more funds to straighten Road 4 North

The Town of Chino Valley will apply for a matching grant from the Arizona Commerce Authority that will contribute to building a bridge over the Santa Cruz Wash, straighten out two segments of East Road 4 North, and extend Colorado Way.

The Economic Strength Projects Grant could bring $50,000 to the town in addition to the town’s $50,000 match for improvements to the roadway.

This rural economic grant was a joint project between the Arizona Commerce Authority and ADOT for road improvements, and would pay for the right-of-way for realignment of East Road 4 North and an extension of a portion of Road 4 North eastward, said Development Services Director Ruth Mayday at the Feb. 28 council meeting.

Public Works Director Lopez spoke about the challenges on Road 4 North for large semi-trucks.

The improvements are part of the Old Home Manor project that would add a second access point to the industrial park the town wants to build. Perkinsville Road is the only other way to access that area now.

Road 4 North would be extended to Jerome Junction. It currently ends at Colorado Way.

The project would reduce curves in the road for trucks driving to the industrial park and enhance the access ability for large vehicles.